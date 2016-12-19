Wood Hicks and Bark Peelers at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Non-fiction

Bellevue: Three Centuries of Medicine and Mayhem at America’s Most Storied Hospital, by David Oshinsky

From its beginnings as an almshouse infirmary to present day trauma centre and public hospital, this book examines the various incarnations and important figures of this institution.

The Tudors in 100 Objects, by John Matusiak

Find out why things such as the Winchester Round Table, miner’s jacket, codpiece and pocket watch were important in the history of the Tudor period.

Casanova: The World of a Seductive Genius, by Laurence Bergreen

This is an extraordinary biography of a man who was loved and hated in his own time, and whose fame has lasted through the centuries.

Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman: Conservation Heroes of the American Heartland, by Miriam Horn

Meet some of the men and women devoted to protecting the environment for the coming generations.

Wood Hicks and Bark Peelers: A Visual History of Pennsylvania’s Lumbering Communities: The Photographic Legacy of William T. Clarke, by Ronald E. Ostman and Harry Littell

Browse through these fantastic images of Pennsylvania lumber camps from the late 1800s and be amazed at this glimpse of life in the wild frontier.