COUNCIL NOTEBOOK: Games bid gets financial backing

Notes from this week’s St. Catharines city council meeting …

Games bid gets financial backing

Niagara’s bid for the 2021 Canada Summer Games got a $1.28-million boost from St. Catharines Monday night.

City council voted unanimously to make an annual allocation of $320,000 over four years for capital improvements to its facilities and equipment, sparking applause from a packed gallery of Games supporters.

The improvements will allow the city’s facilities to meet minimum requirements for the Games, if Niagara wins its bid.

They include downtown road improvements for a cycling course; upgrades to pitching mounds, dugouts and bullpens at George Taylor Field in Merritton; and renovations to West Park athletic facilities.

“Any money that we spend are 50-cent dollars,” said Grantham Coun. Bill Phillips, referring to the fact the Games will pay 50 per cent of the capital improvements in return for using the facilities.

“We’re talking about a lag in infrastructure. We have infrastructure that needs to be replaced that doesn’t have to be necessarily roads and sewers all the time. Our track needs repair. The ball diamond in Merritton needs repair.”

The money would only be spent if the bid is successful.

Niagara is on the shortlist to host the Games, bidding against Ottawa, Sudbury and the combined team of Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Guelph.

Niagara bid committee chairman Doug Hamilton told city council the Canada Games Council will do a site visit on March 1 and will award the games in late March or early April.

Hamilton said the Games will have economic impact of $200 million and much of that would be spent in St. Catharines.

The Games’ 17 sports will draw 4,600 athletes and an estimated 25,000 visitors.

Niagara’s bid features event and practice facilities spread out across Niagara. Venues in St. Catharines that have been identified include Kiwanis Field for soccer, Meridian Centre for basketball, Niagara Olympic Track at West Park for athletics, Seymour Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre for wrestling and the Royal Canadian Henley for rowing, along with downtown for cycling and George Taylor field for baseball. There is still the possibility of building a stadium south of Brock as well.

In addition to allocating the capital funding, council waived city fees associated with the Games and authorized the mayor and clerk to execute a memorandum of understanding with the 2021 Canada Summer Games Bid committee.

A city staff report said the move will not have an unfavourable impact on the city’s debt management strategy.

GM to create own energy

General Motors has been given city council’s support to move ahead with a proposed renewable energy project for its Glendale Avenue plant.

Tammy Giroux, GM manager of government relations, told council the project will lower the company’s operating costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the Glendale site by approximately 5,000 tonnes a year.

All energy produced at the powertrain operations plant would be used in-house.

GM is hoping to start the project’s construction in summer 2017 and commission it by December 2018.

A report to council said the proposal will have no direct effects on public health and safety. The project will see four 1.6-megawatt engines installed in an existing building at the plant to provide 6.4 mW of electrical power and 8.2 mW of thermal energy for the facility. The engines will be powered entirely by renewable biogas from a nearby waste management site.

City council supported the renewable biogas cogeneration project in principle and endorsed GM’s request that the application process move forward quickly.

Changing of the guard

St. Andrew’s Coun. Matt Harris has been named deputy mayor for 2017.

Council chose Harris, first elected in 2010, to replace Grantham Coun. Bill Phillips during a secret ballot vote Monday.

“I do want to extend a very heartfelt thank you to former deputy mayor Bill Phillips, who for two years has done an outstanding job as deputy mayor,” Mayor Walter Sendzik said in council. “I can say from my perspective as a new mayor coming in, you made my job a lot easier.”

Sendzik joked that Harris, who once attended a December council meeting dressed as an elf, will have to get some suits for the role.

“There’s no elf outfits. No flip-flops. There’s a long list of stuff you can’t do as deputy mayor.”

Coun. also appointed Grantham Coun. Sandie Bellows to the Niagara Wine Festival board of directors, St. Patrick’s Coun. Mat Siscoe to the St. Catharines Downtown Association and Port Dalhousie Coun. Carlos Garcia to the Port Dalhousie Business Association.

Facer Street facelift referred

A proposal to spend $60,000 to design an improved Facer Street has been sent to the budget committee.

St. George’s Coun. Mike Britton made a motion Monday asking that money from the Civic Project Fund be put towards seeking public input and developing a design for Facer Street revitalization and reconstruction.

“What we need is a full design as opposed to doing it piecemeal,” Britton said. “We need the whole street designed at once, so over the next 10 to 15 years we can actually start implementing that.”

Britton said the inaugural Facer Street European Festival held in August drew more than 10,000 people. Its mission and vision was to promote the Facer district, its culture and heritage, which goes back to immigrants in the 1800s.

Britton wanted to get the design done by next year’s festival so attendees could see progress.

But council questioned whether city staff could do the job and save the $60,000.

Merritton Coun. Jennie Stevens said city staff had just completed a study of Queenston Street with no additional cost to taxpayers and civic project fund wasn’t used. She said all of the issues identified as relevant to Facer Street could also apply to Queenston Street.

“It is unnecessary to hire an outside firm to do a study of this magnitude suggested,” she said. “Instead, all of the answers Coun. Britton is seeking for the Facer Street area could be provided by our staff.”

St. Andrew’s Coun. Joe Kushner agreed, saying a revitalization plan for one street is pretty simple, unlike the consultant design for downtown which included many streets.

“I think our staff is capable of coming up with a design in conjunction with the neighbourhood and ward councillors that would be much more attractive than any developer from outside St. Catharines could come up with,” Kushner said.

City planner Jim Riddell said staff won’t be able to have a design done next year without a consultant involved due to their work load.

Council ultimately referred the issue to the city’s standing budget committee to look at alternatives for financing the project.

Help for seniors requested

City council will send a letter to the minister of health and others asking them to provide further enhanced funding to deliver services to residents of long-term care homes.

St. George’s Coun. Sal Sorrento made a motion to send letters to Niagara Region, regional councillors, all local MPPS, leaders of the opposition and the health minister to make them aware of “critical issues” and ask them to provide further enhanced funding.

Sorrento’s motion said a lack of adequate funding to provide additional front-line staff can lead to injury to residents because current staff cannot respond to residents’ calls in a timely manner. It also said the current personal support worker ratio to residents is not adequate for the increased complex needs of residents.

Sorrento said he’s been exposed to the system for 62 weeks and has had the opportunity to speak with many professionals. He said there are many complaints.

“The vote against this means that you don’t care about your seniors end of life,” he said. “That’s exactly what it means to me if you don’t support it.”

But Merritton Coun. Jennie Stevens, the only hold out, said it’s not that councillors don’t care about seniors but that they weren’t given adequate proof of a problem. She said she couldn’t support a motion with no figures to back up claims and no written complaints from facility staff, unions, residents or families of residents.

