BIZZLINE: Grain buoying Seaway volumes in 2016

Grain made a lot of bread for Seaway operators this year.

As the St. Lawrence Seaway edges to its Dec. 31 close, it reports that Canadian and U.S. grain shipments through its waterway totaled 9.4 million metric tons up to the end of November — which is in line with 2015.

Total cargo shipments reached 30.3 million metric tons for the period from March 21 to Nov. 30. In December, dozens of ships were still in the navigation system.

Volumes are expected to be robust this month as freighters deliver raw materials and exports for North America’s industrial and agricultural sectors before the waterway closes.

The Seaway says the Port of Thunder Bay —the largest grain port on the Great Lakes-Seaway waterway — was expecting another 65 ships in December and the first two weeks of January. Most of these ships are loading Prairie grain for export and some will still be delivering grain and coal to ports within the Lakes during early January.

“Grain is the strongest player in our cargo mix,” said Seaway spokesman Andrew Bogora. “The last two or three years have been very strong, and this year we’re pleased to report our results are in step with 2015 and 2014.

Shipments of oversized, high-value project cargo through the Seaway are also up 42 per cent this season with wind turbines and machinery leading the way.

The spokesman said “liquid bulk” continues to be strong in cargos that include chemicals shipped in double-hulled tankers.

“We continue to face some trying time with the iron-ore trade,” Bogora said. “And that’s a reflection of the steel industry having gone through some very difficult years.”

Steel, he explained, is a global industry and mills that once produced a variety of product tend to be more highly specialized. When other products are brought in, it may be semi-finished or finished. With the closing of blast furnaces in at least one North American plant, it affects the volume of iron-ore being shipped.

“Coal, to no one’s surprise, also continues to decline in volume,” he said. “Electrical generation is shifting more and more away from coal.”

Bogora said an objective is to tie last year in overall volume at 36.25 million tones, with a longer-term goal at about 40 million tonnes.

The Welland Canal is about even with last year in total transits with about 2,500 inland transit via ships that are typically lakers and about 700 ocean vessel transits.

“That’s about dead-even with last year,” he said.

