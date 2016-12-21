A new provincial program is heralded by Brock University and Niagara College for making their institutions more financially viable for many more Niagara families.

The provincial government’s Ontario Grant Program — which takes effect next September — is designed to pay most or all tuition costs for students from households earning less than $50,000 a year.

Last week, the government posted an online calculator where students can see if they qualify for free tuition or grants.

A Brock release this week says about 55,000 households in Niagara have an annual income of less than $50,000, according to the most recent Statistics Canada figures from 2011.

Niagara has a median income of $68,410; much lower than the Ontario average of $74,890.

Brock officials say the new program means university is now a serious choice for all qualified students, regardless of income. That is especially so for people who can attend university while continuing to live at home.

In the release Tom Traves, Brock’s interim president and vice-chancellor, called the provincial move “a tremendous opportunity to help more young people achieve a better future for themselves and their families.”

He said having a well-educated, innovative workforce is crucial for Niagara, and added, “this is a huge breakthrough for Niagara students that can really change our region’s future.”

Niagara College registrar Adam Dusome said the College is supportive of the program.

“We believe the new features will help more Ontarians access postsecondary education, and in particular the applied education opportunities that we offer at Niagara,” he said. “The College is pleased to be involved in this important initiative.”

Niagara College’s fitness and health promotion program is offering all staff, students and community residents free personal training.

As part of a course curriculum, second-year students will be offering personal fitness education and counseling, fitness evaluations, as well as weekly exercise prescription and supervision. The services otherwise have an approximate value of $750.

The college says all are encouraged to apply, regardless of current fitness status, exercise goals, or previous participation in our program.

Training sessions will take place at the Welland Campus and will be scheduled during the weeks of January 23 to April 17.

The cost of parking and any associated parking fees are not covered.

Negotiations between the Niagara Catholic School Board and the Niagara Elementary Unit of OECTA continued on Dec. 16 with the assistance of a provincially-appointed mediator.

