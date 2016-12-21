Funeral to be held for fire victims

Tammy Burd and her children Samantha and Joshua Zuvic will be laid to rest Friday as the community continues to mourn the tragic loss of four lives in a recent Port Colborne fire.

The blaze that tore through a Nickel Street home early on Dec. 14 claimed the lives of Tammy, 37, Samantha, 15, and Joshua, 2, as well as Tammy’s grandmother Eva Burd, 83.

Eva’s funeral was held Monday.

“Everyone is affected by this and we’re pulling together as best you can,” Ryan Torkos, owner of Armstrong Funeral Home and Chapel, said of the community’s emotional state following the devastating event.

The funeral home is overseeing the services held in honour of the victims.

Their grieving family has declined to comment.

The tragedy has had a swift impact on the city, leaving even its first responders shaken.

“The community here in Port Colborne, they’ve been very supportive,” Torkos said, crediting people for stepping up to offer assistance in any way they can.

He called it fortunate that the Burd-Zuvic family is “tight-knit,” with its members able to act as a support system for one another during such a difficult time.

Tammy’s husband Joe Zuvic, 37, and a family uncle Gary Burd, both escaped the fire.

“He has lost everything,” Torkos said of Zuvic. “We’re lucky we’re a small community and people are pulling together and helping him to get through this.”

A GoFundMe page launched last week in support of Zuvic has so far raised more than $13,000.

Torkos said Tammy’s employer, Pinty’s Delicious Foods, has done an “amazing job” in providing support to the family, helping to cover some costs and giving time off to extended family members still with the company.

The family will receive friends at Armstrong Funeral Home, 179 Clarence St., Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

Vigil prayers will be held at 7 p.m.

Mass will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 123 King St., followed by a service at Overholt Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/help-a-fatherhas-lost-everything.