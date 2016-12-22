Two vehicles stolen, others burgled in NOTL

Two stolen vehicles and at least two break-ins to vehicles in Niagara-on-the-Lake are leading police to warn residents to lock their cars.

The thefts occurred overnight Monday or early Tuesday morning, along a stretch of Niagara Stone Road through Virgil and into the Old Town.

It’s difficult to know the sequence of events, said Niagara Regional Police spokesperson Virginia Moir, or how they’re related.

By Wednesday morning police were in possession of a video that might help them with details that could lead to identification of a suspect, but Moir said it was too early in the investigation to release any details.

One of the vehicles broken into was Rob Mazza’s pick-up truck on Niagara Stone Road, south of Virgil. Tools and other items were stolen.

A Chevy Blazer belonging to Dylan Rumsey, who lives across the street from Mazza, was stolen and later recovered from the area of John and Butler Streets. Rumsey had his Blazer returned to him by police, who found it with some stolen items still inside. Rumsey said his wallet had been taken along with cash, but his ID and credit cards were left behind.

A second vehicle stolen from Centre Street was recovered on Niagara Stone Road in the vicinity of the break-in, said Moir.

Tthere was at least one car and truck vandalized, belonging to Rob’s brother Martin Mazza and parked in his parking lot behind Italian Pizza and Subs on Niagara Stone Road in Virgil, north of Four Mile Creek Road.

Mazza had just heard from his brother Tuesday morning, when he went outside and realized his vehicles had been broken into as well.

A small amount of change, a battery and booster cables were stolen from his vehicles.

He also found some keys on the ground in the pizzeria parking lot, which Moir said led police to the stolen SUV recovered at John and Butler Streets.

Mazza said a Christmas wreath was also stolen from the door of their apartment above the pizzeria - one his wife Rita had just purchased, but he thinks that theft occurred later.

“It’s almost more offensive to think that someone would steal a Christmas decoration, than losing some change from the car,” he said.

Martin Mazza and Rumsey both said there there were other cars in the area that had also been burglarized overnight.

Although Moir couldn’t confirm that from police reports, she said if a vehicle is broken into and nothing valuable is stolen, people might not call police to file a report, she said.

Moir said there was another rash of break-ins to vehicles in Niagara-on-the-Lake earlier this month.

Overnight Dec. 11 to 12, on Gage Street, three unlocked cars were entered and loose change stolen.

Following footprints in the snow, she said police were able to determine 20 other homes, going from west to east along Gage, were approached, but the vehicles were locked.

In that series of break-ins, she said, the thief “left a perfect trail to follow.”

Her message to the public is to make sure vehicles are locked, and nothing of value left inside.

Anyone with information should call police at 905-688-4111.