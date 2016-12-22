Dec. 25 and 26 closures

With Christmas comes closures of local businesses and services.

The following is a list of what’s open and closed on Christmas and Boxing Day.

Welland Transit will not be running any service Dec. 25 to 27, and regular service will resume Dec. 28. St. Catharines Transit will not be running any service on Dec. 25, and will run its holiday schedule on Dec. 26. Niagara Falls Transit will be running holiday service on both Dec. 25 and 26.

All branches of Welland, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls libraries will be closed Dec. 25 and 26.

LCBO and Beer Store locations will also be closed both days, as well as all municipal offices.

There is no mail delivery Monday.

There will be no changes to waste collection schedules for Niagara. However, in the five days following Christmas (Dec. 26 - 30) households can double their weekly garbage limit without tags. Christmas tree collection will be on Saturday, Jan. 7, and trees must be curbside by 7 a.m., free from decorations and not covered by snow or plastic.

All waste dropoff depots will be closed Dec. 25. On Dec. 26, only the Bridge Street, Humberstone and Thorold depots will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Catharines Standard, Niagara Falls Review and Welland Tribune will not be open and will not publish on Boxing Day, but regular service will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27.