Thorold Blackhawks Liam Anderson (89) upends Niagara Falls Canucks Garrett Downie (19) in Jr. B Golden Horseshoe action Thursday night at Thorold Arena.

The home team went on to defeat the Canucks 2-1, with goals scored in the first and second periods both by Cal Davis.

Frank Pucci put the lone puck in the net for the Canucks, also in the second period.