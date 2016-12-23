HUMANS OF ST. CATHARINES; Angel

News

“Being native Canadian can have its benefits, but dealing with discrimination and racism is still something that many have to deal with in today’s ‘accepting’ society. I look back and I remember the fact that the very last operating Residential School closed in 1997. I was two years old when the last one was closed and I find that to be really f–––ed up. Native Canadians have had a very rough past and there are tons who are fighting to have access to clean water. Having clean water is a basic human right. People shouldn’t have to fight for that. I’m very proud to be Native, but it’s been a bumpy ride for my people. I’m always going to fight for basic human rights. Every human needs to be treated equally, and I can’t stress that enough.”

 

