The Niagara River Lions have high hopes for the upcoming season.

After a solid showing as an expansion franchise last year despite a mid-season coaching change, the River Lions expect to be able to take another step forward this season.

“We want to contend for a championship,” Niagara head coach Grace Lokole said. “I wouldn’t say championship or bust because we got swept last year. There are certain steps we need to take. Let’s win one round and then go for two rounds.

“We’re not going to panic if we lose a few games or our top players aren’t playing well. We’re going to take it slow. We understand we’re talented enough to win, but it’s going to take a lot of work and we have to accept that.

“The goal should always be to be the last team standing.”

The River Lions begin the 2016/17 National Basketball League of Canada regular season Monday in London before hosting the expansion Kitchener-Waterloo Titans Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Meridian Centre.

The River Lions have been holding training camp off and on since early November and Lokole can’t wait to see his charges in action for the first time.

“I’m anxious for the guys,” he said. “Training camp has been very, very tough and they’ve been going at each other for awhile. It will be nice for them to beat up on someone else for a change. I’m excited for them to get out there and play.”

With four key players back from last season — league most valuable player Logan Stutz, guard Sammy Zeglinski and big men Russ Conley and Mike Allison — Lokole figures he has a team that should be able to put up points.

“I have a pretty good idea what we have,” said Lokole, a 27-year-old Welland resident. “We’re going to be able to finish well inside. We’re going to have an inside presence and can score. We’re going to be a team that can pass the ball.”

But Lokole is well aware it’s on the other side of the ball where championships are often won and lost.

“I think defence is where I want to know where we are at. Defence is going to be what wins. You can draw up a play on offence and miss the shot. It’s out of your control but defence is something you can control and you can control the effort given there.”

Lokole has constructed a roster of older, more experienced players which he feels will help in the win-loss department.

“A lot of these guys want to prove something this year, not only about themselves, but they want to prove they’re better team players than they’ve been given credit for,” he said. “Some of them want to prove they can win a championship.

“We have four 30-year-olds. We didn’t have any last year. We have five players who have played over 100 games as professionals, very experienced guys whose only goal is to win a championship. That makes it easier for me because they aren’t worried about their numbers or what league they’re going to play in next year, they’re just worried about their numbers and winning this year.”

Lokole plans to use all 12 members of the roster and not rely on just four or five key players.

“We have a lot of guys that can score but it also goes back to the fact they have one goal — they all want to win before everything else,” he said. “The ball is going to spread. There is enough basketball to go around.”

Niagara has been extremely active on the player front in the off season. It has signed former London Lightning guard Tyshawn Patterson, Richard Amardi and Bilal Benn from the Orangeville A’s, Tyler Murray from the Moncton Miracles and Chris Commons from the Saint John Riptide.

“You have a bunch of guys who have never played together, that’s for every team,” Lokole said. “We’re going to need some time to mesh. All the good teams have to go through it. There are going to be ups and downs. As long as we stick together it makes it a lot easier to solve those problems.”

2016/17 Niagara River Lions

0. Richard Amardi, Unversity of Oregon (Canadian)

2. Bilal Benn, Niagara University

3. Sammy Zeglinski, University of Virginia

4. Tyler Murray, Wagner College (Canadian)

11. Logan Stutz, Washburn Unviersity

12. Marcus Lewis, Eastern Kentucky University

13. Mike Allison, University of Maine (Canadian)

20. Russ Conley, Penn State Erie, The Behrend College

21. Rotimi Osuntola, University of Windsor

22. Tyson Patternson, North Greenville University

23. Josiah Moore, Tennesee Technological University (Canadian)

24. Chris Commons, University of South Carolia Aiken

31. Kirk Williams, Jr. University of Bridgeport