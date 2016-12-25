Community comes together to break bread

They may have started out as strangers, but a sense of family could be felt in the air at a downtown St. Catharines eatery Sunday.

Diners and volunteers helped one another to wrap presents, they politely pulled out each other’s chairs and they cheerfully said ‘Merry Christmas’ to one another as they moved throughout the room.

It was just the atmosphere the De Divitiis family had in mind during the annual Spirit of Christmas Dinner at Gord’s Place.

The long-standing tradition, during which people from all walks of life come together to break bread and enjoy each other’s company, drew between 400 and 500 diners for a free meal donated and prepared by Niagara College.

The dinner is available without restrictions to anyone in need of a hot meal or in search of somewhere to spend Christmas Day.

St. Catharines resident Linda Hutt was touched by generosity she saw when looking around the room Sunday.

This was not the first time she had come to Gord’s Place to gather with strangers to share a holiday meal.

“This is awesome — the food they give you, they help you with gifts for children. What more could you ask for?” she said.

“They’ve helped me out a lot.”

In addition to the turkey dinner, guests were able to pick out and take home gifts for children, courtesy of the St. George Neighbourhood group, and new and gently-used coats, hats and mitts provided by energy drink distributor PowerBev.

Lancaster, Brooks & Welch provided Tim Hortons gift cards for diners coming through the doors and shuttles were provided from local shelters by Performance Auto Group.

It was Mary Maleon’s first time coming to the event.

The St. Catharines native said she had heard such positive things about the dinner and the positive atmosphere that she decided, with nowhere else to be for the holidays, to give it a try.

“I think this is great,” she said. “We should appreciate everything these people are doing.”

Tina Millen volunteers at the dinner annually alongside children Olivia, 11, and Jackson, 13.

The Burlington family, friends of the event’s organizers, have made it tradition to spend their Christmas Day helping out in any way they can.

“We’re so fortunate, it’s nice to be able to give back to others,” Millen said while trying her hand at gift wrapping.

“We want to teach our kids to give back, too. We want them to realize how fortunate they are.”

As the holidays can often be a difficult time for people for various reasons, Millen said it’s important to show that the community is there to provide support in their time of need.

Hector De Divitiis, whose family owns the restaurant, credited the many volunteers and organizations for coming together to again make the holiday dinner a success.

It was his father, Paul Sr., who encouraged him a decade ago to give the community event new life, he said, calling it an annual reminder of his generous spirit.

“It was a chance for me to be like my idol, my father,” De Divitiis said. “This is my way of being half the man that he is.”

Brother Mario De Divitiis said the dinner is intended to ensure no one is alone on Christmas.

“It’s about community helping community,” he said, while praising everyone who does their part to make the day special.

He was in awe of the substantial amount of food prepared by Niagara College, including 100 pounds of ham, 300 pounds of turkey and hundreds of pounds of fixings.

Despite the huge feast, no food goes to waste.

“We walk it over to the YWCA,” he said of any leftovers, adding any toys that are not taken home are donated to Community Care.

mfirth@postmedia.com

Follow @mfirthStandard