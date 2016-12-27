Dignity found in totes for foster kids

For Virginia Workman, it was a difficult thought to process.

The St. Catharines family law lawyer couldn’t bear to think about children entering the foster care system and stuffing their possessions, the only remnants of home, into a trash bag for the move.

It’s a sad but common occurrence for youths taken into the care of Family and Children’s Services Niagara.

At least, until now.

Workman has launched Totes for Kids, an initiative that raises funds to provide junior hockey bags to children in hopes of increasing their sense of dignity during such a difficult time.

The program, embraced by the FACS Foundation, works in partnership with Canadian Tire, which has agreed to sell bags to the organization at cost.

Three St. Catharines Canadian Tire stores — on Welland Avenue, Glendale Avenue and Louth Street — have come together to donate the first 100 bags to the cause.

Workman was inspired by the story of a Vancouver woman, a former foster child, who began collecting gently-used suitcases for the same purpose on the West Coast.

“She talked about how difficult it was to move from place to place and basically have only a garbage bag for your belongings. She spoke about how demoralizing it was, how demeaning,” Workman recalled. “I was really touched by that.”

In her profession, Workman often acts on behalf of children in protection instances. Their concerns often revolve around their belongings, the only constant in a flurry of life changes.

“That’s at least something that’s theirs. Their touchstones, their clothing, their toys,” she said. “They’ve been removed from everything else they know.”

After learning FACS had no bags available for children to pack their lives up in when entering care, Workman decided to do something about it.

After speaking with the organization and hearing concerns about storage should used suitcases be collected, she approached Canadian Tire about coming on board with a model that would see new bags purchased at cost.

This fall she began working with Graham Keene from the Welland Avenue store and the pair found a bag that in bulk could easily be stored.

Workman also began soliciting donations from the community for the cause and has since raised $11,000.

She’s hopeful the program will eventually raise enough funds to become self-sustaining, so it does not take away from other FACS Foundation initiatives.

At any given time, FACS provides foster care for nearly 500 children.

Having only a trash bag to carry their belongings in “sends the wrong message to kids when they’re faced with a real difficult time,” said child protection supervisor Michelle Bernard.

The initiative is a “powerful gesture,” she said, one that tells children they’re both valued and cared for.

Bernard called the FACS Foundation fortunate to have many programs, including summer camps, toy drives and post-secondary school bursaries, that are supported by the community.

“This is another program that says to our kids as a community, ‘We’re rallying behind you. We’re working together to provide you with things that you may need during your journey and during your involvement with FACS Niagara.’”

The organization has already begun handing out the 100 donated bags.

They’ve been divided between the St. Catharines, Welland and Niagara Falls branch offices and are available to all child protection workers.

Keene hopes the initiative helps to ease what can often be a traumatic experience for children.

“We may not be able to change the world, but we want to give them a little bit of pride so they’re not going from home to home with their worldly belongings in a garbage bag,” the store owner said. “I know it seems like a small thing, but there’s greater significance than it just being a bag.”

The intention is to create a long-term relationship between Canadian Tire and the program to ensure its success in the future, Keene said.

“There are ways we can extend this program. I think this could go even bigger.”

The possibility to add toiletries to the bags exists through the current partnership and could be supported by other area businesses, he said.

Workman is also hopeful to see toiletries included in the future and is looking for partners willing to support that additional piece.

She ultimately wants to see Totes for Kids grow to reach other children’s aid organizations across Ontario.

Workman got emotional as she spoke about what it means to her to help children facing such difficult circumstances.

“I don’t know if I can put that into words,” she said, taking a pause to reflect.

“It’s not a huge project, but it just feels really important.”

She credits her husband Doug Youmans and daughter Arwyn Workman-Youmans for their assistance in getting the initiative off the ground.

“It’s sort of been a family affair,” she said, adding each has done their part to show support.

Donations for Totes for Kids can be made by calling the FACS Foundation at 905-937-7731.

