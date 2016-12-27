EATING NIAGARA: Last of the Strip Mall Gems

It was about a year ago at this time that I walked into a burrito joint in a Niagara Falls strip mall, looking for lunch.

I was there on chef Michael Olson’s recommendation and held out high hopes for my sweet potato wrap at a place that was nothing if not intriguing. It was Don Wong’s Mexican Asian Food Mart.

How could I not be curious?

As I waited for my order, I learned that owners Cyndi Wong-Lorenzo and Attilio Lorenzo had only been open three weeks. They moved to the region from Toronto, beckoned by a pace of life more meandering than big-city maniacal.

Niagara Falls, where Lorenzo grew up, promised to be the perfect place to raise the couple’s own family. Their new takeout venture, a more multicultural riff on what they were doing in Toronto, would enable them to do it.

As I took my first few bites of burrito, filled with generous pieces of sweet potato and splotches of guacamole, I wondered how many people were like these two, pinning their hopes on a shoebox space in those bastions of mundane urban architecture we call The Strip Mall.

And how many of us just drive by, thinking ‘One day I’ll stop in’ or ‘I wonder if that place is any good?’

My strip mall gems series was born at that moment.

This past year, I stretched my freelancer’s bank balance and my waistline to tell the stories of some of Niagara’s dining treasures; some fancy, some no frills.

They were stories of chefs trading in round-the-clock jobs in other people’s kitchens to put their own stamp on breakfast and lunch, and have time at night for their families.

They were tales of people with plum day jobs packing them in to take a chance on a dream. Of new Canadians who longed for a taste of home and when they couldn’t find it, invited us to their tables to share their experiences and become part of their new communities through food.

The stories weren’t intended to be reviews, though I had no problem gushing about what I ate at each stop. After all, it was the food that inspired the story, and the story of its makers that I hope inspired readers to visit them.

Some of you agreed with my choices. Others didn’t hesitate to tell me when you thought my taste buds were misguided. I loved each of those audits of my own work equally.

The series was intended to last only the year, and as a sad result I didn’t get to dedicate this space to so many gems.

So as my final (for now) nod to those running businesses that live and die by fickle palates, I give you a list of more notable strip mall gems from my own travels, and those recommended to me by readers.

My notables

Hibachi Café (St. Catharines): This north-end noodle house is part of my regular rotation of places to eat. Language barriers prevented a column, but nothing gets lost in translation between me and the edamame, assertive with pickled mustard greens and redolent chili peppers. Many swear by the hand-pulled noodles here, too, including reader Linda Crabtree, the columnist.

J Monks Fish and Chips (St. Catharines): It’s more about the fries at fish and chips joints for me, and that’s why I love this spot. Unlike other places, I’ve never been served a freezer-burned spud. The halibut is also habit-forming.

905 Eatz (St. Catharines): These guys prove you can make friends with salad — composed salads packed with grains, veggies, fruit and all things healthy. One salad usually equals two meals so it’s good value, too.

Duru Restaurant (St. Catharines): The kimchi jigae gets me every time with luscious, silken tofu and that sweat-inducing, fermented Korean staple. It’s pure comfort food.

Evelyn’s Sandwich Factory (Welland): People have definite opinions about how they like their egg salad. My opinion is this place nails it. A good sandwich is worth its weight in any precious metal so Evelyn’s is a definite gem.

Your suggestions

The Lemon Tree (St. Catharines): Reader Rob Welch recommended it and I fully endorse the hummus. It’s the code for beating mid-afternoon bouts of writer’s block.

Mai Thai (Niagara Falls): “Hands down our fave resto in Niagara Falls,” wrote Jimi Russell. It’s high on my own list of places to try, after looking at the menu.

Sweets Café (St. Catharines): Gail Benjafield heaped a long stack of praise on the mother-son team making breakfast and lunch at this Port Dalhousie standard.

Flavour Fuel (St. Catharines): Sweet potatoes take centre stage in many menu items at this soup and sandwich stop. Ryan Treanor wanted to point out that the sweet potato bread is “delicious, especially with raspberry jam.”

Noah’s Kitchen (St. Catharines): “My husband and I go once a week and the restaurant is always full for lunch,” wrote Cyndy Kitchen. “I lived in Vancouver for many years and this food is the closest to ‘real’ Chinese food that I’ve had in 25 years. It’s not Chinese food for the North American palate, but the real thing. Prices are very reasonable for a lunch menu and portions are generous.”

— Tiffany Mayer is the author of Niagara Food: A Flavourful History of the Peninsula’s Bounty (The History Press). She also blogs about food and farming at eatingniagara.com. You can reach her at eatingniagara@gmail.com or on Twitter @eatingniagara.