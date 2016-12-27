Fire destroys home in rural NOTL

A Monday fire that destroyed a house at 499 Concession 7 in Niagara-on-the-Lake has been deemed by police as suspicious.

Neighbour Dave White said he got wind of the 6:20 p.m. blaze in a tweet from the town’s fire department.

“My son in the living room suddenly said to me: ‘Dad, the house over there is on fire,’ and right out the window you could see the whole place was just starting (to burn),” said White, adding he was aware the home had no one inside it.

After emergency crews arrived, “within minutes the whole place was engulfed,” he said.

Town fire Chief Alex Burbidge said his crews were faced with a house engulfed in flames, so firefighters were forced to take a defensive approach to the blaze.

The fire, at the home near Line 8, was under control in about an hour.

The structure was destroyed, with no injuries reported.

Burbidge confirmed the building was vacant at the time.

The blaze is being investigated by Niagara Regional Police as suspicious.

He said the previous owner died this summer, with the family taking care of it since then.

“If people see other people wandering around vacant buildings, call the police,” Burbidge said. Let police know … people don’t have a right to go onto another’s property whether or not it is vacant.

“It’s someone else’s property no matter what condition it’s in,” he said, adding the vacant home was “fully occupiable.”

“This was a real home, with a basement, three bedrooms, a livingroom and a kitchen.

A damage estimate is put at $150,000.

