Please Do Not Disturb at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

Bryant & May: Strange Tide, by Christopher Fowler

London’s Peculiar Crimes Unit faces its most baffling case yet as Bryant and May search for a killer using the mythology surrounding the Thames River as background to his murders.

Glow of Death, by Jane K. Cleland

New Hampshire antiques dealer Josie Prescott appraises a Tiffany lamp for a local couple. Asked to identify the wife’s body after a murder is reported, she discovers this is not the woman she met and that all she knew about the Belchers had been a lie. Now she is on the trail of missing antiques and killers.

Onslaught: The War with China — The Opening Battle, by David Poyer

A new and aggressive People’s Empire launches attacks against American allies in Asia, as well as cyber attacks on American computer networks. Dan Lenson, and his ship the USS Savo Island, is one of the few forces left to fight them but he is rapidly running out of time and fire power.

Please Do Not Disturb, by Robert Glancy

As the African nation of Bwalo prepares for the one day of the year their ailing king speaks to his subjects, we meet five special people who will all affect the future of this small country.

The Seventh Plague, by James Rollins

Professor Harold McCabe stumbles out of the Egyptian desert and dies before revealing his discoveries about his proof for the ten plagues of Moses. As the unknown disease that killed him begins spreading in pandemic proportions throughout Cairo, Painter Crowe and Sigma Force are called in to track the professor’s findings to the source of the plague and a possible cure.

Non-fiction

Victoria: The Queen: An Intimate Biography of the Woman Who Ruled an Empire, by Julia Baird

Her reign spanned decades and continents, changing fashions and the Industrial Revolution. This is the biography of an extraordinary woman who survived assassination attempts and the death of her beloved husband while leading her country to Empire.

Spoon: Simple and Nourishing Breakfast Bowls that can be Enjoyed Any Time of Day, by Annie Morris and Jonny Shimmin

Yummy granola, satisfying porridge and savoury egg dishes are sure to tempt your taste buds.

Charlemagne, by Johannes Fried

Charlemagne has long been held up as the epitome of kings, and this intriguing new biography paints a vivid picture of his life and reign.

Geeky LEGO Crafts: 21 Fun and Quirky Projects, by David Scarfe

Bookends, rubber duckies, Christmas decorations and more. Fun for the whole family.

Istanbul: City of Majesty at the Crossroads of the World, by Thomas F. Madden

Straddling the East and the West, Istanbul has been at the centre of empires and cultures for centuries. This fascinating book explores the history and conflict that have made Istanbul great.