Nathan Buliung earned the shutout and Michael Pope, Dylan Wood and Joseph Boychuk scored two goals apiece to lead the visiting Welland Youngs Insurance Tigers past Niagara Falls 8-0.

Austin Bovine and Ethan Fortier rounded out the scoring for the Tigers who improved to 8-4-2, good enough for second place in their tyke A division.

Pope, with three goals; Cash Brown, two; Kalen Sumbler, Jaxon Welychka, Mattei Valleriani and Bovine provided the offence in a 9-3 victory at home over St. Catharines.

This week finds the Tigers competing in the Niagara-on-the-Lake Christmas Classic.

Atoms back on the ice Monday

The Welland Giant FM 91.7/Country 89 hope to start 2017 on a winning note after closing out the year on the road with a 3-1 loss to the Lincoln in minor atom A league play.

Jaxon Vanderlip found the back of the net for Welland which was coming off an 4-3 victory over Garden City, also on the road.

Blake Turner, Josh Lamb, Trent Groulx and Zach Jansen tallied for the Tigers, and Welland goaltender Lukas Biggar made a game-saving stop with 0.3 seconds remaining in the third period.

Next action for the Tigers is a 7 p.m. puck drop Monday in Fort Erie.

Tigers triple Thorold in regional rivalry

The Welland Niagara Street Pharmacy Tigers had the right prescription for victory when they played Thorold in major atom A league action.

Isaac Khan, Mitchell Tomaino and Kaleb Seguin scored for Welland in the 3-1 win.

Pelham Panthers tame Welland Tigers

Joey Natale, Liam Sodtke, Alex Repar and Garrett Jackson each scored a goal, and the Pelham Panthers defeated the Welland Mike Knapp Ford Tigers 4-1 to temporarily take over first place in the Niagara District Hockey League’s minor midget A division.

Mitchell Chastelet replied for the Tigers.

Pelham has since been surpassed in the standings by Welland’s alternate entry. While both teams have 11 wins, Welland has games in hand and has two more ties.