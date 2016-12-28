Letters to the editor

Our readers write about the Christmas Eve edition front page, the provincial government and regional council representation.

Thanks for the front page Christmas Eve photo

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the editorial staff of The St. Catharines Standard for its excellent portrayal of the Nativity scene on the front page of the Christmas Eve edition. What a blessing to be reminded again through the beautiful display of the true message of this festive celebration, the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ.

Art and Helen Andres

Niagara-on-the-Lake

Liberal government is destroying Ontario

Re: Bungled wind farm deal destroys green dreams (Dec. 11)

Again, Ontario taxpayers are confronted with the result of Liberal mismanagement by paying $28 million for a breach of contract in regards to the cancellation of offshore wind turbines. This is another case of gross mismanagement at taxpayers’ expense.

It is high time this Liberal government is held accountable for its actions, and that includes former premier Dalton McGuinty. Ontarians have been hurt enough, they have been taken hostage, had to pay up and shut up. The carbon tax will hurt people who can least afford it.

After 13 years of corrupt and destructive Liberal government, we need a change like we have seen in the U.S. Our opposition parties are useless and haven’t done anything for the taxpayer except taking fat paycheques from us. The NDP’s Andrea Horwath twice cowardly refused to kick the Liberals out of office when she had the chance. The leader of the Conservative party, Patrick Brown, is too liberal with his support for the carbon tax, which many disagree with including many Liberals.

The silent majority of Ontarians are at the mercy of the political elite at Queen’s Park. We are in need of a person who is able to clean up the swamp at Queen’s Park, bring solid financial management to the table, has common sense and gets rid of this strangling bureaucracy that is killing businesses and taxpayers in Ontario with its skyrocketing costs.

Rob Janssen

Lincoln

Be careful what you wish for in NOTL

In his recent letter, Norphy Rossetto in Niagara-on-the-Lake writes the vote of 13,000 voters in that town should equal the 130,000 voters in St Catharines. NOTL already has two votes at the Region compared to seven for St. Catharines. So for only 10 per cent of the population of St. Catharines, his town gets a six per cent voting interest and St. Catharines gets 22 per cent at the Region. Based on population, if St. Catharines had 22 per cent NOTL should have one-tenth of that, or 2.2 per cent — less than one vote.

If NOTL wants six per cent, then St. Catharines should have 60 per cent. Ten times more. St. Catharines has approximately 30 per cent of the population of the region with only 22 per cent of the representation. NOTL with three per cent of the population but six per cent of the representation.

Whose bull is being gored? Be careful what you wish for.

Doug Smith

St. Catharines