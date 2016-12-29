Levee, free swim/ skate in St. Catharines

Swimming, skating and a levee are three options suggested by the City of St. Catharines for people and families on Saturday and New Year’s Day.

A free family skate takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre on St. Paul Street West.

In the city’s north end, a free family swim is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. at the St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatic Centre at Niagara and Carlton streets.

Both venues will also feature music by live DJs, crafts and other activities.

People are also invited to toast the new year at the annual levee at the Lake Street Armoury.

Mayor Walter Sendzik, city councillors and members of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment and 10th Battery, Royal Canadian Artillery, will be on hand for the celebration.

Sendzik, Lt.-Col Bruce Mair, Maj. James Walker and Cpt. Jim Hill will toast the new year at 11:45 a.m., with the firing of a cannon at noon.

Visit www.stcatharines.ca/nye for more information.