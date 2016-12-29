Philip scores winner as Dogs defeat Colts

ST. CATHARINES -

The Niagara IceDogs continued their mastery of the Barrie Colts with a 5-3 Ontario Hockey League victory Thursday night in Barrie.

Niagara rallied from a 3-1 second-period deficit to record its third victory in four tries against Barrie. The Colts’ lone victory against Niagara was a 5-4 shootout victory in Niagara on Oct. 28.

“We stay on the attack because they are a younger team and built like us,” IceDogs head coach Dave Bell said. “Our team gets in trouble when you put stress on our D (defence) with speed and put pucks behind us, and that’s what we try to do to them.”

The winning goal for Niagara came with 2:32 left in the game when Matthew Philip (ninth) scored from a bad angle. Johnny Corneil (11th) added an insurance marker with 20 seconds left in the game. Niagara’s two late goals putting the finishing touches on a period when it outshot Barrie 15-10.

“A win is a win,” Bell said. “It wasn’t pretty at times but, at the end of the day, we got two points which is big.”

The two-goal comeback was a good way to end the team’s Christmas break.

“This team is pretty resilient and we have done that a lot this year,” Bell said.

Niagara outshot the Colts 13-11 in the first period and scored the only goal when Danial Singer netted his fifth of the season on a breakaway set up by a nice play from Oliver Castleman.

Niagara’s lead didn’t last long as Barrie’s Ben Hawerchuk beat Stephen Dhillon with a wrist shot 1:15 into the second period. Barrie then grabbed the lead two and half minutes later on a goal by Giordano Finora. After Barrie built a 3-1 lead on a goal by Aidan Brown, the IceDogs tied the score at 3-3 on goals 53 seconds apart by Akil Thomas (13th) and Ondrej Majala (fourth). About a minute after Majala’s goal, Niagara was able to kill off a two-minute, two-man advantage by Barrie to get out of the period tied. Shots on goal in the second frame favoured Barrie 17-7.

“I thought we had a really good first period with good structure and obviously we had some penalties and sloppiness in the second period, but that is to be expected after 10 days off,” Bell said.

Castleman, Ryan Mantha and Chris Paquette each had two assists for Niagara and Dhillon picked up the win in goal.

Two Niagara IceDogs were recognized in the OHL’s mid-season media poll. Thomas was named the most impressive rookie and Mantha was recognized as the most impressive defenceman in the Eastern Conference.

“Not easy coming from the GTHL’s Toronto Marlboros to a rebuild in Niagara, but Akil has really expedited the transition. Dynamically offensive,” the poll stated about Thomas.

“Captain Ryan Mantha has done everything for this team this season. Leads the league for defencemen in shots and leads the team in scoring,” the poll said about Mantha.

St. Catharines native Dylan Wells of the Peterborough Petes was named the Eastern Conference’s most impressive goaltender.

“Much was expected of Wells when the Petes made him the first goalie selected in the 2014 OHL Priority Selection and the Petes traded veteran Matt Mancina in August to give Wells the chance to be a starter in his third season,” the poll said about Wells. “He’s not disappointed, ranking among OHL leaders in all major goaltending statistics.”

The IceDogs are in Mississauga tonight before hosting the Kingston Frontenacs Saturday at 6 p.m. at Meridian Centre.