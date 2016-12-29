Police and emergency vehicles dealt with a slippery Niagara Thursday morning, but not an overwhelming one.

While roads were slushy to start the day, CAA Niagara says staff weren't overly busy responding to roadside assistance calls.

“It's been normal, really, it's been a light morning,” said Bill Willard, vice president of automotive service. “We didn't have the temperatures that turned into ice.”

While there were a “flurry of calls” between 7 and 8 a.m., Willard said things had “calmed right down” by 10 a.m. Many of the calls involved vehicles needing tows after hitting curbs.

“That's the common thing when you get the slush and ice.”

Thick snow in the morning was accompanied by temperatures in the 1 to 3 degrees Celsius range. Had it dropped below the freezing point – 0 degrees Celsius – the morning drive would have been much more hazardous.

“It would have been a different story if that temperature had dove down, for sure.”

It's uncertain whether slick roads contributed to an early morning accident in Niagara Falls which left a vehicle upside down in a shopping plaza.

Niagara Regional Police say a vehicle left the road near the corner of McLeod Road and Kalar Road at about 4:30 a.m. It struck a pole and some signs, then flipped over at the Pinewood Plaza.

The vehicle sustained “extensive” damage, according to Sgt. Nilan Dave.

The driver was uninjured, but charged with careless driving.

Dave says Thursday morning accidents weren't “off the charts,” with drivers taking precautions on the slick roads.

“It's not out of control.”

