Christmas spent in jail

People who fail to obey court orders risk spending Christmas in jail.



Hopefully that lesson hit home for Bradley Adams, 21, of Port Colborne, who spent his Christmas behind bars instead of being with friends and family.



Adams appeared Friday in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines and pleaded guilty to violating two earlier court orders and for stealing a drill valued at $150 from the Home Depot in St. Catharines.



“Spending Christmas in custody was probably a wake up call for him,” said assistant Crown attorney Mark Dean.



Court heard Adams failed to report for probation on Aug. 24 and he failed to attend court on Nov. 4.



He was also at the Home Depot on YMCA Drive in St. Catharines on Sept. 12, and he was observed picking up a drill valued at $150 and he left the store without paying for it. He was seen getting into a Jeep by a loss prevention officer who followed him and notified police. The drill was still in the box when it was found by police and recovered.



Defence counsel told Judge Ann Watson that Adams lives at home with his parents and he works as a contractor. His parents are separated, but he has been helping them with some of their health issues.



The judge told Adams he is better off working than spending time in jail, but his criminal record contains a number of breaches and if that doesn’t stop he will find himself back in custody.



Adams was sentenced to time served and given credit for 27 days of pre-trial custody. Because he is still on probation for other convictions until November 2017, the judge declined to impose a further term of probation.



