IceDogs blanked by Steelheads

ST. CATHARINES -

The Niagara IceDogs’ modest two-game winning streak came to an end Friday night with a 3-0 road loss to the Mississauga Steelheads.

Niagara had played Mississauga tough all season, dropping a pair of overtime decisions before falling to the Steelheads Friday.

Despite being outshot 24-10 through the first two periods, Niagara went into the third tied 0-0. The Steelheads then put the game away with goals from Owen Tippett (12th goal in his last seven games), Spencer Watson and Shaw Boomhower.

Boomhower’s goal came with 1:33 left in the game and Niagara goalie Stephen Dhillon pulled for an extra attacker. Dhillon stooped 37 of 39 shots in the loss.

“It was one of those games you can count on your hand where we weren’t good,” IceDogs coach Dave Bell said. “We were pretty flat in the first. Again we took too many penalties and our power play, which had scored in five straight games, was awful.

“When you get that combination of too many penalties and a power play that can’t do anything, it’s not a good combo.”

Bell pointed to his team’s preparation for the poor showing.

“We did a little something different this morning and experimented with our preparation and obviously it didn’t work very well,” he said. “It’s something we tried that didn’t work and we will change again and try to find what works for this group.”

Both teams went into the game with identical 11-16-4-3 records and Mississauga’s win gave it sole possession of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Next up for the IceDogs is a home game at 6 p.m. Saturday against the Kingston Frontenacs.

Bell, for one, isn’t complaining about three games in three nights.

“I enjoy it and I hope there’s some guys who want to redeem themselves. And if we didn’t have a game, the guys would beat themselves up for a week for their performance,” he said.

“They get a chance to rectify it in a huge conference game tomorrow.”

Bell expects the Meridian Centre to be rocking.

“It’s going to be a sold-out building — we know that already — and a huge rivalry game,” he said. “It should be good.”

KINGSTON SATURDAY

Excluding Friday’s games.

Kingston Frontenacs: Fourth in Eastern Conference with 15-13-4-1 record, including 6-1-3 in the last 10 games. Road record is 7-9-2-0. Power-play ranked seventh at 19.4 per cent. Penalty killing eighth at 82.8 per cent.

Local content: former Niagara IceDog Cody Caron (2-5-7 in 11 games).

Leading scorers: Jason Robertson 15-17-32; Warren Foegele 10-19-29; Linus Nyman 16-6-22; Stephen Desrocher 5-16-21; Ted Nichol 7-10-17.

Top goalie: Jeremy Helvig 14-10-3-1, 2.65 G.A.A. and .909 save percentage.

NHL draft picks: C Foegele, third round, 61st overall in 2014 by Carolina; D Desrocher, sixth round, 155th overall in 2015 by Toronto; G Helvig, fifth round, 134th overall in 2016 by Carolina.

Previous meetings: Kingston won 4-0 on Sept 30.

Top Frontenacs vs. Niagara: Nathan Billitier 1-0-1; Zach Dorval 1-0-1; Nichol 1-0-1; Nyman 1-0-1.

STATS PACK

Excluding Friday’s games.

Niagara IceDogs: Ninth in Eastern Conference with 11-16-4-3 record, including 2-6-1-1 in last 10 games. Home record 7-8-1-2. Power play ranked 20th at 13 per cent. Penalty killing 11th at 82.4 per cent.

Leading scorers: Ryan Mantha 9-23-32; Chris Paquette 12-17-29; Johnny Corneil 11-15-26; Oliver Castleman 8-15-23; Akil Thomas 13-9-22.

Top goalie: Stephen Dhillon, 10-13-3-3; 3.41 G.A.A. and .915 save percentage.

Plus/minus leaders: Johnathon Schaefer +9; Mantha and Matthew Philip +2; Drew Hunter, Ben Jones and Ondrej Machala 0.

Penalty minute leaders: Kyle Langdon 49; Hayden Davis 46; William Lochead 44; Aaron Haydon and Mantha 42.