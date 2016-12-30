Python snake taken from St. Catharines home

Court was provided with no details about the python snake that was stolen from a residence in St. Catharines, but the person believed to be responsible for its disappearance will return to court early in the new year.



Amanda Ruelland, 28, appeared Friday in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines and pleaded guilty to theft under $5,000, breach of probation and failing to attend court.



Assistant Crown attorney Mark Dean said Ruelland was staying with some people at a residence in St. Catharines and on March 2, she stole $100 from them. The money was later returned, but a python snake, a snake hook and three bottles of prescription medications were taken that were not in her name.



No further details were given about what happened to the python snake.



The breach charge occurred in April because she failed to report for probation and on Sept. 9, she failed to attend court.



The Crown also read into the record that on July 18, Niagara Regional Police were conducting a prostitution investigation in St. Catharines. At about 9 p.m., Ruelland entered a vehicle and agreed to provide a sexual service to an undercover officer.



Judge Ann Watson found Ruelland guilty of the three charges, but was concerned about sentencing her without finding out more about what community services are available to deal with her continuing drug issue.



Defence lawyer Brandon Chase said the Crown was seeking a 90-day sentence followed by three years of probation, but he recommended something in the 35 to 45 day range, taking into account the 33 days of pre-trial custody.



The judge said she will be imposing custody, but wanted to know if Ruelland wanted to avail herself of any drug treatment.



Chase said he would be speaking with the representative from the John Howard Society to see what resources are available.



Ruelland remains in custody. The matter was remanded to Jan. 6.



In January when the NRP issued their updated list of suspects for Niagara’s Wanted program, Ruelland’s photo was released because she was wanted for breach of probation.



