XPrime spawns new Niagara trio James Blonde

The name may be new, but the trio known as James Blonde aren’t newbies to the annual New Year’s Eve concert in Niagara Falls.

Back when they were called XPrime, the Niagara band kicked off the frigid 2014 show, headlined by Keith Urban. Though it was early in the night, the massive crowd was already about 30,000 people - eventually swelling to more than 60,000.

“It was basically like putting a layer of ice on everything,” says drummer Phil Taylor, recalling one of his pop/rock band’s biggest nights.

“It was nice to be in our hometown, playing on a stage for our city. It was really cool. We had a lot of friends, family and people we haven’t seen in years messaging us after the show, ‘Was that you on stage?’ ‘Yeah! We went to elementary school together!’”

It was also a symbolic show: Just up the Niagara Parkway is where XPrime really began, winning the 2010 ‘Rock the Ice’ competition at the Rink at the Brink.

Taylor, along with guitarist Steph Mercier, bassist Neil Carson and guitarist Gab Sid would go on to become one of Niagara’s busiest, highest profile bands. In addition to the New Year’s Eve show they played Edgefest in Toronto and Osheaga in Montreal.

After Sid left the band, Taylor says it was time for the band members - who all met in high school - to distance themselves from their teen years. A name change was in order.

“(XPrime was) a name we’d come up with in high school, under a different line-up,” he says. “Seven years later the line-up’s different and we don’t play any French music, which is why we had the name in the first place.

“We want to disassociate ourselves with the younger high school days, with the Battle of the Bands and all that. We wanted a fresh start.”

But there was another, more urgent reason: With a new album coming out in early 2017, the band wanted to shed any remnant of their cover band days.

“In the music business, being known as a cover band isn’t always the best thing for you.”

Searching for a new band name was nearly “impossible,” he says. Everything was either taken or didn’t make sense.

“It’s so hard,” he says. “It’s almost like naming a child, but you have to market the child’s name.”

After about a thousand candidates, their producer suggested the cheeky James Blonde. They checked - it was available.

“It had personality, it was fun to say, and we all ended up liking it the most.”

Taylor wasn’t surprised when Sid left the band more than a year ago (“you can usually see the early signs”), and already had a stable of songs ready for the band’s next phase.

“It was a bit of an adjustment. Basically, the pedal boards got bigger, so that now one guitarist can have the sound of two. And we’ve had to take a new approach to songwriting, keeping in mind we’ll only be three people on stage.”

James Blonde will make its live debut Saturday night at Queen Victoria Park, opening the New Year’s Eve show for High Valley, The Sam Roberts Band and Serena Ryder.

“It feels amazing,” says Taylor. “When we got the call we were really happy. We’d gone a whole year as a three-piece, sort of laying low, and this was just a perfect way to start off 2017.”

