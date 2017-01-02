ADOPT A PET: Ziggy, Stardust up for adoption
Ziggy and Stardust are two rabbits to be adopted together, available at Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)
Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.
For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $65 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.
Cats
Pepper: domestic longhair, male, five years old
Mew: domestic shorthair, male, six years old
Tanner: domestic shorthair, female, adult
Krystal: domestic shorthair, brown tabby, female, 5½ years old
Dogs
Roger: retriever mix, male, five years old
Sailor: Labrador retriever mix, male, 3½ years old
Marley: Labrador Retriever mix, female, three years old
Everleigh: Mastiff mix, female, seven years old
Other
George O'Malley: small dutch mix rabbit, male, nine months old
Ziggy and Stardust: dilute Himalayan mix rabbits, female, three to four months old (must go home together)
Trix: dwarf lionhead mix rabbit, male, seven months old
•••
Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.
For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.
Nabu: three years old, short hair, brown tabby, very cute
Shadowkins: eight years old, short hair, charcoal grey with a little white, shy at first but affectionate