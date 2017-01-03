Breast cancer survivors Wednesday are invited out to a free introductory lesson in dragon boating.

The event is being put on by the dragon boat crew Wonder Woman’s Warriors and is the first time this opportunity is available.

Crew member and breast cancer survivor Brenda Arndt said her team, which is part of South Niagara Canoe Club in Welland, has had other opportunities for members for bring out friends, but they wanted to focus on the breast cancer survivors crew this time.

“Dragon boating, because of the nature of the sport, it’s upper body mostly, it’s very non-impact. I’m able to do this without hurting my back,” Arndt said, noting she’s had two back surgeries in addition to her struggles with three kinds of cancer. “When I started dragon boating I was in terrible physical fitness. Terrible.”

Her physical capabilities have improved though, which she attributed to the motions of dragon boating. The sport can also help rebuild muscles severed during mastectomies and lumpectomies.

There is an emotional benefit she’s gotten from dragon boating, too.

“Emotionally by having the crew, it’s people that have gone through the same journey I’ve gone through. You can just look them in the eye and it’s there, the support is there.”

Arndt said other people on her crew have found the same emotional and physical benefits and is certain that other breast cancer survivors would feel them, too.

The crew was started in honour of Jackie Harper, who was nicknamed Wonder Woman and lost her battle with cancer at age 35 in 2015. Arndt got emotional as she spoke about Harper, saying she was strong and inspirational.

“She had a lot to do with bringing people together in the first place and she just loved dragon boating.”

Wednesday’s free introduction to dragon boating will go over the basics of the sport. Arndt said it’s a zero-commitment experience, but for people who would like to continue there will be information available about how to do that.

The event takes place at Welland International Flatwater Centre from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. People interested in being there are asked to email wonderwomanswarriors@outlook.com or call 289-990-8303.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune