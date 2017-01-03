Fatal collision in Niagara Falls

A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls Tuesday.



Niagara Regional Police had Lundy’s Lane, between Beaverdams and Kalar roads, blocked off for several hours earlier this morning to investigate a serious collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.



Police said the vehicle was travelling on Lundy’s Lane as the pedestrian crossed the road.



Police said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the incident happened at 6:42 a.m.



The section of Lundy’s Lane was re-opened at 11:35 a.m.

Police said no charges are anticipated at this time, although the investigation is ongoing.



Police said the identity of the male pedestrian is unknown.