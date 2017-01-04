NOTL cadet bottle drive Saturday

The air cadets with the 809 Newark Squadron are looking forward to collecting Niagara-on-the-Lake’s empties from over the holiday season this Saturday.

The cadets ask that empties be put on or near a front porch and marked clearly for cadets. Squadron members will fan out across NOTL on Saturday, Jan. 7 and begin collecting them at 9 a.m. If you are unable to have your bottles available or would like to drop them off earlier, there is a permanent depot located on East West Line across from Royal Elite Academy (the former high school). For large deposits please contact our office to arrange a pick up.

This year’s training season at the former Virgil Public School, having reached its halfway mark, has been a great success. Recently the cadets conducted a weekend field training exercise at the Wetaskiwin Boy Scouts Camp in St. Catharines. The terrific fall weather along with an exciting mix of activities made for a memorable event.

This is an important year for the squadron as it is the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge. On Easter Monday 1917, four Canadian divisions went over the parapets, together as a single fighting force and moved successfully on the German positions. Cadets from 809 Newark Squadron are privileged in being selected as one of a few cadet squadrons to represent Canada and visit Vimy Ridge during the anniversary year.

Air cadets are part of a national organization whose purpose is to develop in youth the attributes of leadership, engaged and active citizenship and physical fitness, all within a safe environment. The program is jointly managed by the Canadian Forces and the Air Cadet League of Canada. Cadets have the opportunity to participate in gliding, drill, sports, public speaking, marksmanship, aeronautical subjects and weekend, as well as summer, training programs.

Youth ages 12 to 18 are welcome to attend the squadron’s headquarters and learn more about the air Cadet program on Wednesdays between 6:30 PM and 9:00 PM at the former Virgil Public School on Four Mile Creek Road during the school year.

For more information, visit the Squadron's website at www.809cadets.ca or call 905-468-7584.