Severe head trauma likely cause of dog’s death

A post mortem on a Welland dog that died last week has concluded severe head trauma was the likely cause.

Niagara Regional Police and Welland and District Humane Society responded to a call about an injured dog at a residence on Niagara Street last Friday.

A four-year-old American Eskimo named Kingston who belonged to a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by police was taken to University of Guelph for a necropsy.

On Wednesday police reviewed the results of the necropsy. Initial results confirmed the dog likely died as a result of severe trauma to the head.

Police said Thursday that further testing for a more exact cause of death needs to be done. Testing will be done on tissue and cells and could take weeks before results are known.

Krystina Paonessa and her boyfriend of about two years, Jeffery Tisi, 31, were arrested and accused of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Tisi was also charged with failing to comply with undertaking and failing to comply with a probation order.

The charges against Paonessa and Tisi have not yet been proven in court.

Paonessa has since been released on bail.

Her childhood friend Allie Muelli, 22, of Fonthill, said Paonessa is “traumatized” by the events which Muelli said occurred at the Welland Inn and Conference Centre.

“She’s heartbroken, she’s devastated … she said it is a blur to her.”

Paonessa was a pet sitter and being around animals was a big part of her life. Muelli said she trusted her friend for more than a decade with her own dogs, often having Paonessa groom or watch them.

“She loves animals, she did co-op with them in high school … She did great with pet sitting … I trust her with my animals and I haven’t met anyone that loves animals as much in my life,” Muelli said.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information is asked to contact 905-688-4111 ext. 3300.

