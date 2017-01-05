Shaw Festival co-founder Calvin Rand dies

Calvin Rand, the co-founder and founding chairman of Shaw Festival, has died.

Rand died at age 87 at his home on Dec. 31.

This year’s production of Shaw’s play Saint Joan will be dedicated to Rand’s memory.

Rand, of Buffalo, N.Y., joined with Brian Doherty in 1962 to create a summer festival showcasing the works of playwright George Bernard Shaw.

The inaugural season featured four performances each of Don Juan in Hell and Candida, which were staged in the Assembly Room of the historic courthouse in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

“We are very thankful to him for all that he did,” said executive director Tim Jennings. “You don’t see people like that very often who dedicate literally their whole adult lives to a specific charitable cause.

“He really was one of our angels and we couldn’t have done it without him.”

The festival experienced significant growth in its first decade, touring extensively in the U.S. and Canada.

In 1973, the Queen was on hand to open the Festival Theatre, which allowed the Shaw Festival to mount large-scale productions.

Jennings described Rand as man in his 30s at the time of Shaw’s founding “who decided to jump on board with Mr. Doherty, who had already established a couple of theatres in Canada, and (Rand) brought to it a sense of business acumen.”

“He was there, working hard from Day 1,” said Jennings, adding Rand was Shaw’s “only perpetual board member,” and he’s been involved with the company constantly since inception.

Even in advancing years, Rand remained very interested about what was happening at Shaw, he said.

Tim Carroll, Shaw Festival’s new artistic director, said Rand was “what all artists pray for — a truly dedicated friend, supporter and adviser: one who was in it for the long haul.”

“We really can’t thank him enough. Our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this time,” he said in a Shaw release.

In that release, current board chair Andy Pringle noted Rand “never stopped caring for the Shaw and his legacy evolved and grew under his watchful eye. He will be greatly missed.”

— with files from The Canadian Press