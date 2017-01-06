The Niagara Falls Canucks continued their dominance at home romping to a 10-0 victory over the lowly Buffalo Regals in Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, Golden Horseshoe Conference action Friday at the Gale Centre.

The Canucks got production from a number of different players, with several skaters registering two or more points, and one of those contributors was Canucks’ tough-guy Patrick McCabe, who is beginning to make a name for himself around the league.

“Pat’s had a really good year for us, he came over at the trade deadline from the Blackhawks last year and we were excited to get him then,” Canucks coach Frank Pietrangelo said. “We knew he had the size and physicality but he’s really brought the offensive flare that we knew he had.”

McCabe has played in 33 games for the Canucks this season, netting 12 goals and adding 14 assists. Although his numbers don’t jump off the page, the biggest asset that McCabe has is his size; towering over opponents at 6-foot-4 and weighing 225 pounds.

“Being physical and chipping in on the offense is how I lead,” McCabe said. “Just continue being a leader on the ice and in the room.”

His 174 minutes in penalties have helped linemate Phillip Chadder and the rest of the Canucks’ potent offense feel comfortable on the ice, something a championship team needs.

“It’s going a lot better than last year,” McCabe said. “I’m receiving lot more ice time which results in a lot more points. I think Frank is putting a lot more trust in me and my leadership role has improved a lot.”

McCabe has been leader on and off the ice this season for the Canucks and is pleased with how his team has been playing.

“We’ve been buzzing all year and have to keep going the way we are,” McCabe said. “Probably the biggest thing going for us is beating Caldeonia a couple of times, if we know we can beat those teams, the sky is the limit.”

Aside from defending his teammate and racking up penalty minutes, McCabe has really improved his game and wants to continue to produce on the Canucks first line.

“I want to put up some more points this year,” he said. “The goal is to win the Sutherland Cup and I strongly believe we have the team to do that. We’ve proved that we have the ability and skill.”

The St. Catharines native never really got taught how to fight, so he took it upon himself to learn in his rookie season with the Thorold Blackhawks.

“My size and strength really helped me through and the more fights I got into, the better I was the next time,” McCabe said.

For McCabe, his first fight came as a rookie against the Caledonia Covairs’ captain Tait Seguin. However, it didn’t go as McCabe had planned.

“I was playing with Thorold last year and I came out pretty strong, landed a couple punches but then took a loss on that one,” he said with a laugh. “It didn’t end up very well but once again you learn what to do better next time.”

McCabe was in four fights last year, however, he broke even at 2-2. This season however, McCabe has been in just two fights and was quick to note that he won both of them decisively.

The Scoop

Canucks 10 Regals 0

Niagara Falls Review Star of the Game: Niagara Falls Canucks forward Phillip Chadder with two goals.

Goals for the Canucks: Owen Green (3), Chadder (2), Wright (2), Frank Pucci, Ted Davis and Maxwell Lightfoot.

Inside the Game: Shots: Canucks on Tyler Shotwell 70; Regals on Adam Dentico 18; Power plays: Canucks 0-for-2; Regals 0-for-1

Penalty minutes: Canucks 2 Regals 4

Attendance: 335

Next home game: The Canucks host the St. Catharines Falcons on Sunday Jan. 15 for a 2:30 p.m. game at the Gale Centre.