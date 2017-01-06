Falcons let one slip away

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times for the St. Catharines Falcons Friday.

The top two teams in Ontario squared off for the final time in the regular season when the Falcons and Caledonia Corvairs hooked up at Jack Gatecliff Arena, and for 20 minutes it appeared the Falcons were going to run away and hide from the defending three-time champion Corvairs.

But after taking a 3-0 lead in the first period, the Falcons let the victory slip through their fingers as they dropped a 4-3 decision in a Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League, Golden Horseshoe Conference game.

The loss drops the Falcons record to 27-5-0-3 and leaves them six points back of the Corvairs for first place with a game in hand. It is first time this season the Falcons have dropped two in a row. They ended the 2016 with a 6-2 loss in Niagara Falls.

“They got selfish,” Falcons head coach Chris Johnstone said when for his thoughts on what happened to his club in the final 40 minutes. “We played a great team game in the first period. We had energy and got pucks behind their defence. It’s 3-0 and all of a sudden we start hanging on to pucks too long and start turning it over and the whole momentum changed.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve coached a game that turned on its ear like that so quickly.”

St. Catharines’ first period included a pair of power-play goals. The Falcons came into the game with the second-best power play in the league at 23.8 per cent.

“We should have been able to shut it down when it was 3-0 but it’s hard against them because they come at you hard,” Johnstone said. “We turned the pucks over and they feasted on it.”

The Corvairs regrouped and dominated the second period outshooting the Falcons by an astounding 16-1 margin and scoring a pair of goals to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Caledonia carried over the momentum from the second and within six minutes had taken a 4-3 lead.

“We’ll go over this but they know they let a game slip away from them they could have controlled,” Johnstone said.

The Falcons now must find a way to put this behind them and focus on the task at hand — getting ready for the post-season.

“It’s all about the response,” he said. “We still have some good teams to play to build and be playing our best hockey for the playoffs.”

The Corvairs took the season series with 4-2 including an overtime win.

Falcon facts: Ty Learn, Nick Prestia and Matt Marinier did not dress for the Falcons.... Evan Bidenti, Joshua DeFarias, Mike Baird and Zachary Core were scratched for the Corvairs.... A moment of silence was held for former Falcons president Dave Thompson as well as Catherine Kilcar, mother of assistant coach Andrew Kilcar . . . The Falcons have a rare Friday off next week.... St. Catharines forwards Jack Webb and Mitch Webb turn 20 Tuesday.

SCOOP

Standard Star of the Game: Caledonia forward Adam Craievich with two points.

For the St. Catharines Falcons: Lucas Smilsky (29); Zach Main (19); Greg DiTomaso (11);

For the Caledonia Corvairs: Craievich (29); Bailey Fletcher (22); Guy Polillo (10); Mitchell Devins-Caan (1).

Game stats: Shots on goal: By St. Catharines on Brad Van Schubert (25), by Caledonia on Owen Savory (35); Power plays: St. Catharines 2-for-5, Caledonia 1-for-5; Penalty minutes: Caledonia 12, St. Catharines 16.

Attendance: 436.

Up next: The Falcons are at Fort Erie next Saturday. They do not play at home next Friday.