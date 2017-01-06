YESTERDAY AND TODAY: Welland House Dining Room

The history of the Welland House Hotel is well known by now. Opened in 1856, for the last half of the 19th century it was one of a trio of local spa hotels — with the Welland on Ontario at King, and the Stephenson House and the Springbank over on Yates Street.

They thrived on the trade of tourists, often from the American South, who would come up here both to escape the torrid summers down there and also to “take the waters,” hoping to benefit from the mineral water baths available at those three properties.

The fad of “taking the waters” seems to have faded out by the end of the 19th century, and the Welland’s competitors in the hotel business fell by the wayside. By 1890s both the Springbank and the Stephenson House hotels had closed their doors and re-opened as educational institutions – Ridley College at the Springbank and the Demill Ladies’ College at the Stephenson House.

Meanwhile, the Welland House remained as a first class hotel. It was not just a temporary residence for visitors to the city, but it was also an important social gathering place for the locals. Our old photograph this week shows the interior of the dining room in the Welland House as it was in about 1910. It was then one of THE places in town to go for Sunday dinner or for special celebrations, with its china and linen table cloths, in a room with tall columns and a fancy ceiling, illuminated by floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking King Street.

The heyday of the hotel continued well into the 1960s, but it then went into decline, and by the 1980s the main word for it seems to have been “seedy.”

The hotel went bankrupt ca 1990 and sat vacant until ca 1993, by which time new owners had refurbished the building and re-opened it as the Downtown Student Residence, with 120 rooms, catering to Brock University students.

Today the current owner, High Point Properties of Toronto, is busily engaged in upgrading the building’s systems and modernizing its rooms, one by one, while it remains open for its largely student clientele. And the dining room? Our “today” photo shows it standing vacant except for various tools and construction materials temporarily parked there. Its ceiling has been painted black and its columns silver, decorative flourishes dating back to the room’s days as a bar in the 1970s and 1980s. Its future has not yet been decided. A downtown grocery store? A pharmacy? The old dining room’s future is yet to be determined. Stay tuned.

Dennis Gannon is a member of the St. Catharines Heritage Advisory Committee. He can be reached at gannond2002@yahoo.com