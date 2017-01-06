ZAVITZ: One hundred years ago in the Falls…

Fires, controversial votes and the looming world war dominated headlines

In a dramatic front page story for the Jan. 27, 1917 issue, the Niagara Falls Review described what it called “one of the most disastrous fires in the history of Niagara Falls.”

The previous evening, the hydrating building at the large Cyanamid plant on Fourth Avenue was nearly destroyed. The paper noted how “the flames lit up the sky for miles around and brought crowds to the scene.”

Although, luckily, there were no injuries or deaths, damage was estimated to be $150,000 — roughly $3-million in 2017 dollars.

Just two days later, Niagara Falls firefighters were called out once again to fight another major blaze. This time it was a building housing a number of businesses on the corner of what is now Zimmerman Avenue and Park Street in the heart of what was then the city’s business district.

Damage was pegged at $15,000, with the Frontier Printing Co. sustaining the greatest loss.

These were just a few of the many Niagara Falls news stories featured in the Review a century ago this month.

The weather was another newsmaker. On Jan. 22, the paper noted: “This winter has already won a notorious name. Already there have been more storms than the average winter brings forth.”

The significant snowfall resulted in many disruptions for the city’s streetcar service.

Various social events were also reported, such as a “brilliant” ball hosted by the Chippawa Yacht Club at the Clifton Hotel on Jan. 23. The largest and most famous hotel in the city, the Clifton was located on the site now occupied by Oakes Garden Theatre.

The Review described the ball as “one of the most elaborate social events of the season.”

That same night, about 20 members of a social group called the Niagara Falls Old Boys drove to Queenston in a large sleigh. Once there, they were hosted by James Calvert at his home.

In the next day’s edition, the paper noted the men were “entertained royally with cards, music, story and song. The guests arrived home about three this morning.”

While such social events provided some welcome diversions, permanently lodged in the back of most people’s minds was the devastating war then raging in Europe.

Now referred to as the First World War, the conflict was a horrible, inescapable fact. Virtually everyone in Niagara Falls was affected by it, directly or indirectly.

One war-related story in the Review during January 1917 concerned the women of the city. Headlined “Definite Request To Falls’ Women To Do Men’s Work,” the story told of plans for a mass meeting of women during which they would be asked to sign agreements to take the positions of men in the workforce, thus allowing more men to sign up for military service.

Another local news item about women told of a formal debate held at Drummond Hill Presbyterian Church on the evening of Jan. 22.

The resolution concerned the right of women to sit on the public school board. The two members of the affirmative side pointed out the success women had been having in taking over “war work” formerly done by men: “Their effectiveness has been the admiration of everybody.”

The speakers for the negative side, one of whom was a woman, held that — and believe it or not, this is an actual quote: “Women cannot successfully act on civic bodies because they are jealous, incapable, impulsive and inefficient.”

Those in the audience then voted, with, fortunately, the affirmative side declared the winner — women could have a place on the public school board.

These stories and many others, along with advertisements from local businesses of the time such as McNally’s Drug Store, Gay Brothers Bakery, John Robinson and Son Motor Car Dealership and the Thorburn Drug Stores, all make for some interesting reading about the Niagara Falls of a century ago.

Sherman Zavitz is the official historian for the City of Niagara Falls and is the Niagara Parks historian. Reach him at sherman.zavitz@sympatico.ca