American faces child porn charges

An American has been arrested for allegedly importing child pornography following a joint policing operation.

Niagara Regional Police say on Friday, members of its Internet Child Exploitation Unit conducted a joint investigation initiated by members of the Canadian Border Services Agency assigned to the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

As a result, 32-year-old Yazan Al Nashash of Greenville, N.C. was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and importing child pornography.

He has been held in custody, pending a bail hearing in St. Catharines.