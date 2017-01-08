Wainfleet following new road map in 2017

With a new strategic plan in place, Wainfleet Mayor April Jeffs is looking forward to implementing it in the year to come.

“Things are coming together for 2017,” Jeffs said during the township’s new year’s levee, held Sunday afternoon at Concessi’s Long Beach Market and Diner.

She said the strategic plan gives the township “a road map to follow” to meet goals that were identified for Wainfleet.

Aspects of that plan, such as improved communication with residents, are already being implemented. But Jeffs said there is still room for improvement.

For instance, she said she’d like to compile a database of email addresses for residents to keep people up to date.

“It’s little things like that. It doesn’t sound like a lot but it does, I think, make a big difference,” she said.

Jeffs also hopes to continue with infrastructure improvements in 2017, pending approval of the 2017 budget being developed under the guidance of the township’s new treasurer, Adam Cross.

“We’re hoping to have another good budget, and I’m pretty confident there will be an infrastructure levy included in it this year,” the mayor said. “That’s meant a lot of positive response from the community to see us putting money away for those types of things.”

Economic development will remain a priority, as well.

Jeffs said she had been working with the township’s former chief administrative officer visiting businesses throughout Wainfleet, but the initiative stopped due to staff changes.

“That’s something I’d like to start again. It was really good, even if we spoke about other things going on in the town it was a great way to get a different perspective,” she said.

Jeffs is also eager to learn of Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority plans regarding Wainfleet properties such as wetlands and campgrounds.

“We want to promote recreation, but we want to do it in a way that has a minimal impact on residents,” she said. “I’m excited about that, because I feel like we’re finally tackling it.”

A highlight of 2017 for Wainfleet could be a celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Jeffs said a member of Wainfleet Historical Society was first to suggest a township-wide celebration for the sesquicentennial. The idea was later discussed by councillors, who asked operations manager Richard Nan and township staff to put together a few ideas for a local celebration.

“We definitely want to do something to celebrate Canada’s 150th, and hopefully continue it,” she said.

Wainfleet is one of very few municipalities that doesn’t have a Canada Day event. And although fireworks can be a big expense for the township, she said it could be done if partners come on board to help pay for it.

Concessi’s Long Beach Market and Diner closed for the season in December, but reopened to accommodate Sunday’s levee. The business will reopen for the season in April, and the restaurant will re-open by the Victoria Day weekend.

