The Niagara IceDogs picked up some much-needed experience dealing for overage forward Justin Brack from the Owen Sound Attack.

The IceDogs sent the Attack a 2017 11th round pick for the 20-year-old forward.

“He fits our identity very well,” IceDogs coach Dave Bell said. “He’s a gritty guy who works hard and is quick. He’s a tenacious guy and is a good penalty killer.”

Brack, who has a goal and eight points in 40 games this season, is coming off his best year where he collected 10 goals and 24 points in 67 games. He began his OHL career in 2013-14 with the Attack.

“He’s a guy who was kind of the heartbeat of that team for the last few years,” Bell said. “They really didn’t want to move him because of what he brings in the dressing room. His teammates love him and he works hard in the dressing room.”

“As much as he’s going to help us on the ice, he’s going to continue to instil the culture we want to groom these young guys to see. He’s a guy who is in his fourth year and goes out every night and takes nothing for granted. He plays and does whatever the coach wants him to do.”

Brack is listed at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds and is on a three-game, point-scoring streak.

“I would best describe him as Mitchell Fitzmorris,” Bell said.

Bell said the deal, made just before the Ontario Hockey League trade deadline for overagers Monday, signals the IceDogs are serious about making a playoff run.

“It’s a message that we’re not throwing everything the wolves and you guys aren’t just going to play 35 useless games and you can try again next year,” he said. “We acquired him to try and help us make the playoffs.”

The deal was the lone trade Monday as both captain Ryan Mantha and Aaron Haydon were retained.

“They are staying,” Bell said. “We value them quite a bit in what they do for our team. You listen but everybody tries to get something for nothing so we weren’t going to give them away.”

The trade deadline for non-overagers is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

