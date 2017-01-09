The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) has charged Marineland with six new counts of animal cruelty.

The charges involve the park’s elk and deer, and follow five animal cruelty charges laid against the park in November.

In November, the OSPCA “responded to concerns” and had a veterinarian inspect the park on Nov. 10. Charges were laid 15 days later, which included one count of failing to comply with prescribed standards of care for a peacock, and failing to comply with prescribed standards of care for approximately 35 black bears.

Monday’s charges under the Ontario SPCA Act are as follows:

- One count of permitting Elk to be in distress

- One count of failing to provide prescribed standards of care for Elk

- One count of permitting Red Deer to be in distress

- One count of failing to provide prescribed standards of care for Red Deer

- One count of permitting Fallow Deer to be in distress

- One count of failing to provide prescribed standards of care for Fallow Deer

None of the animals were removed from the park. The OSPCA says it can only remove animals when they are in immediate distress, if a vet recommends removal so the animal gets the care required, or if OSPCA orders have been issued but were not complied with.

“We try to educate wherever possible, but we will enforce the law when it’s necessary,” said OSPCA senior inspector Steve Toy in a media release. “We want to reassure the public that the Society will continue to make sure these animals are getting the care they require.”

After the November charges, the OSPCA said it was still an “open and ongoing investigation,” and more charges against the park were pending.

None of the 11 charges against Marineland have been proven in court. The combined 11 charges will go before a Justice of the Peace in Provincial Offences Court Jan. 26 in Niagara Falls.

OSPCA deputy chief Jennifer Bluhm says while the investigation in ongoing, “the 11 counts is the appropriate number of charges that should be made in this.”

It is not the first time Marineland and the OSPCA have crossed paths.

In Dec., 2012, the group followed up on animal abuse allegations made by former employees and animal activists with six orders to the park. By April, 2013, all orders were complied with, including birth control for its bears and a larger shelter for the elk.

Last year, the OSPCA investigated concerns over treatment of Marineland’s beluga whales following hidden camera footage obtained in the summer of 2015 by a member of the L.A-based group Last Chance for Animals, hired as a summer employee. Marineland was cleared of the complaint, calling the group’s video a “hate-filled rant.”

Bluhm said this is the first time the OSPCA found enough evidence to charge the park.

“Every investigation is unique, so to compare this investigation to past investigations wouldn’t really be appropriate,” she said. “In this case, the facts in the matter - the evidence that came forward - supported these 11 counts being laid.”

Former Marineland employee Phil Demers, who came forward against the park in the summer of 2012 with allegations of animal abuse and neglect, says Marineland has “run out of rope” with the OSPCA.

“(The OSPCA has) given Marineland every chance to clean up their act…now, they get to face a judge.”

The park is suing Demers for $1.5 million - one of nine lawsuits Marineland has filed since 2012 against former employees, activists and the media.

Following the charges in November, Marineland said the complaint against the park came from a former employee who was fired for “poor performance and inappropriate behaviour.”

As they did in November, Marineland disputed the new OSPCA charges Monday, calling them the “strangest charges yet.”

“The OSPCA charges fail to identify a specific animal they believe to be in distress or not receiving an appropriate level of care sixty-one days ago at our park, and failed to identify a specific animal in their charges today,” the park responded in a statement sent to The Review.

The park said it requested to take part by phone or web link with an OSPCA press conference held Monday to announce the charges, but was told “this was not possible.”

“We believe the OSPCA is continuing a publicity campaign at the behest of a band of discredited activists with little relevant expertise or knowledge,” the park said, adding “Marineland looks forward to the OSPCA laying out their case in court, where facts matter and there is an objective measure of reality that has not been seen in the basis of their charges or the supporting documentation.

“We will hold the OSPCA to the high standards of Ontario’s legal system and require them to defend their charges to the fullest extent possible.”

