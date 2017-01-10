Life

ADOPT A PET: Orchid needs a place to grow

By Special to The Standard

Orchid is available for adoption form Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week. 

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $65 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Chouchou: domestic medium hair, male, 6½ years old

Mew: domestic shorthair, male, six years old

Sprinkles: domestic medium hair, female, seven years old

Orchid: domestic shorthair, female, 10½ years old

Nola: domestic longhair, female, six years old

Fester: domestic shorthair, male, seven years old

Houston: domestic longhair, male, two years old

Dogs

Rosebud: Australian cattle dog/ Mastiff, female, six years old

Eduardo: Jack Russel terrier mix, male, 10 years old

Other

Delilah: giant mix rabbit, female, 10 months old

Stella Luna: Himalyan Netherland dwarf rabbit, female, adult

Lucky: Flemmish giant mix rabbit, male, one year old

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.  

For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.  

Nabu: three years old, short hair, brown tabby, very cute

Shadowkins: eight years old, short hair, charcoal grey with a little white, shy at first but affectionate