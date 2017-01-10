Comedy to break the ice at Icewine Festival

Some of the comedy world’s biggest rising stars will be bringing their jokes to Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Part of the Icewine Festival, the Icebreaker Comedy Festival will return for its fourth year, boasting talent such as K. Trevor Wilson, known for his role on the hit Canadian TV series ‘Letterkenny.’

He’s also competed on ‘Jeff Ross’ ‘Roast Battle’ and just last week – appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Founder Jeff Paul, who is a close friend of Wilson, says he is OK with riding his friend’s coattails a little.

“I figured I’d get him for this year because we won’t be able to afford him next year,” he laughed.

Running from January 26 to 28, the three-day festival includes 18 comedians, three venues, and four shows.

It has also partnered with CBC Radio’s ‘Laugh Out Loud’ radio program.

Once a week, host Ali Hassan promotes established and emerging Canadian stand-up comedy from around the country at different festivals and clubs. The comics taping for this year’s Icebreakers Festival come with an impressive list of professional credits that include: Just For Laughs, Canadian Comedy Awards, Halifax Comedy Festival, MuchMusic, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Comedy Now, CBC Radio’s The Debaters, and more, says a press release about the event.

K. Trevor Wilson gets the festival off to a start headlining the Kick Off Show on Thurs. Jan. 26 at local brewery Oast Brew House.

Joining him will be home-grown favourite Joe Pillitteri, along with Paul.

On Jan. 27, Corks Wine Bar and Eatery will host the first of the shows to be aired on the radio.

This all-star line-up of professional comics includes Mayce Galoni, Alex Wood, Andrew Barr, Hunter Collins, Michelle Shaughnessy, Keith Pedro, and Christophe Davidson.

This year, an additional late show has been added to the line-up. Hosted by Jeff Paul, The Meltdown, takes place at Corks on Friday night at 10:30 p.m.

“Come see why these comics jokes have been pegged ‘not for radio,’” said Paul, describing the more “unfiltered portion” of the festival.

On the night of Sat. Jan. 28, the CBC Laugh Out Loud Gala takes place at the Royal Cambridge at the Prince of Wales.

The headliners who will be gracing the stage include Steve Dylan, Kate Davis, Jean Paul, Laurie Elliott, Ryan Belleville, and Dave Hemstad.

It will also be hosted by Laugh Out Loud’s very own Ali Hassan.

For more information, including how to buy tickets, you can visit www.icebreakerscomedy.com.