Parking increases expected

Parking fees are expected to go up in the Old Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake which would provide an additional $457,000 per year for the town coffers.

Monday, the operations advisory committee unanimously approved a 50-cent hike to the hourly rates for meters, an extension of pay parking for an extra two hours to 8 p.m. and an eventual expansion of metered parking to areas that are currently free.

The last change to parking rates was in 2011. Meter prices are $2 per hour on Queen Street and other metered spaces in the heritage area are $1.50 per hour.

Marci Weston, engineering technologist-traffic, reported to the committee that a survey of other tourist destinations showed that Niagara-on-the-Lake has significantly lower hourly rates than other similar areas with limited parking and high demand.

Weston estimated that a 50-cent increase for the meters on the three high-demand blocks of Queen Street would generate an additional $306,000 in revenue.

Pay parking in the heritage area is currently in effect from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week, except in December when it is free.

“While these meter hours are appropriate for a typical ‘downtown business district,’ they do not reflect the realities of a vibrant tourist destination where the streets are busy late into the evening,” Weston reported.

She said that charging for an additional two hours per day would net about $151,000 more annually, including the cost of extended parking enforcement.

Weston also recommended that the town install pay parking on Wellington St. opposite the former hospital this year and on Byron St. between King Street and Parks Canada lands in 2018. After the capital costs for meters or pay stations have been paid, she estimated the two new parking areas would bring in $146,600 per year.

The changes would help discourage the use of prime parking spaces by employees and would not impact residents added Weston. The annual resident parking permit for $12 per year exempts holders from parking meter fees for up to one hour per trip.

“Residents would also benefit from the increased availability of parking spaces near core shops and services,” she said.

Coun. Paolo Miele said he agreed with Weston that the increases are not out of line as the town has one of the lowest parking rates for a tourist destination area.

Council will make a final decision on the proposed changes next Monday.