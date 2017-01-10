Sendzik looks to good fortunes in 2017

It has had meetings that went long and late into the night, but St. Catharines city council has been effective, Mayor Walter Sendzik says.

The lengthy meetings of 2016, which council tried to cut back by adopting format changes, are a side-effect, Sendzik says, of the city growing exponentially and council having more material put in front of it.

That includes more private-sector developments that require attention for approvals. The need for improvements to bylaws. And the desire to challenge how staff and council are building the city.

That’s not likely to lighten in 2017.

“We’re not rubber-stamping reports, we’re giving it a lot of thought,” Sendzik says. “So yes, it’s been challenging as a council to achieve our objectives on certain council nights, but overall I think you’re seeing a lot more strategic thinking coming into our discussions. We’re becoming focused in our approach.”

Looking ahead, Sendzik says 2017 is going to be a very strong year for council to see how the decisions that it has made over the past two years are starting to come to fruition.

Council completed its second year in office with a new pavilion and washrooms in the works in Port Dalhousie, the sale of Merritton Town Hall and the Seymour-Hannah rehabilitation underway. The hydro merger of Horizon and other agencies is moving forward and a redevelopment plan is being undertaken by the parks and recreation department for the closed Fairview Mall golf course area.

Sendzik says one of the major tasks councillors will be dealing with in the first part of 2017 is inter-municipal transit for Niagara.

He says it will take significant time and effort as St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland work in partnership on a model.

“That will be one of the most significant policy pieces that we consider and work on as a community. It’s long overdue but we need to do it right,” Sendzik says.

This year will be about creating the transit model and getting sign-offs. If all goes well, 2018 could see a model being deployed.

“I’m not underselling the generational impact that this will have,” Sendzik says. “It’s going to be quite significant in terms of how this is done and it is part of our strategic plan.”

City councillors will also deal with a city economic development strategy in the first quarter of the year done in collaboration with the business community.

The mayor says the strategy will point the city forward in terms of dealing with economic attraction and retention, as well as diversification so the city can withstand future economic shocks better than in the past.

The year 2017 is also expected to see development activity in places where things haven’t been moving.

An announcement is expected soon about activity at the old St. Catharines General Hospital site on Queenston Street.

Sendzik expects a new tenant in the former police headquarters building at 110 James St. this year. The former Hotel Dieu site on Ontario Street was torn down in 2016 and the former GM property on Ontario Street is 80 per cent complete in terms of demolition. The old Consumers Gas property at 15 Church St. has sold signs.

“You have a lot of buildings and or space that you’re going to start seeing considerable activity taking place in,” Sendzik says.

He says the city is continuing to push the investment potential for downtown St. Catharines to the larger market beyond Niagara.

As well, the Goodwill Niagara and legion building at 111 Church St. is being developed into affordable housing in a project by Bethlehem Housing and Support Services, FirstOntario Credit Union and Penn Terra Group. Niagara Regional Housing is also planning a development on former church property on Carlton Street.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the affordability of living in St. Catharines and I think this council, and the efforts we’re putting towards getting development that is affordable as well into the community, those are two examples of us working towards that.”

Other 2017 goals are refocusing on parks and greenspace, closing the loop on dual duty governance changes in time for the 2018 election and continuing to build on the compassionate city momentum.

Sendzik still reads third-party lists that evaluate cities with a close eye and wants to move St. Catharines up in the rankings.

“We’re hoping to move up significantly in the indicators that talk about quality of life and economic development and health of a community,” Sendzik says. “Those are all the areas we’re looking to make strides, in terms of those rankings and continuing to build on the compassionate city momentum that has really taken root in 2016.

“It’s a culture shift that’s underway in the city and I’m proud of how much it’s been embraced by our community in 2016.

“(This year) is going to be a continuation of that momentum.”

kwalter@postmedia.com

2017 state of the city address

What: St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik will provide an update on developments in the city and look at what’s ahead in his third annual address and luncheon. Presented by Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce.

When: Thursday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Meridian Centre

How to attend: Go to www.gncc.ca for details and registration