Superintelligence coming to your health care soon

It sounds like something in the future, but it’s already here - Artificial Intelligence (AI), or Superintelligence, and the impact of it on the management of cancer.

For much of my career the management of cancer was based on the big three – chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. Sometimes surgery, done early enough before the cancer had spread beyond its parent organ, was enough to cure the cancer. Sometimes however surgery provided little more than reducing the physical size of the tumor (de-bulking in the trade), leaving to radiation and chemotherapy any hope for cleaning up the rest. And it all worked – sometimes - but often with awful side effects and much too often only as a temporizing measure.

Sometimes the cure was literally worse than the disease, but oncologists pressed on too often in the vain attempt to corral the cancer, sometimes heedless of the patient’s circumstances and needs.

That was then. These days, tools for treating cancer have become much more precise. By sequencing the genomes of patient-specific cancers, oncologists are much better equipped to choose the most effective chemotherapeutic drug or combinations of drugs. Beyond that, its now possible to harness the body’s own immune system to target specific proteins on the surface of the cancer cells while leaving the body’s own cells unharmed. It’s the biological equivalent of ‘a smart bomb’ in the military but like the bomb, collateral damage sometimes occurs, however clever the biological tool used to treat the cancer.

Other forms of immunotherapy take advantage of a gimmick some cancers evolve for blinding the lymphocytes, which otherwise would attack the cancer cells. By unmasking these lymphocytes, using what in the trade are called check point inhibitors, it’s possible to rev up the immunological attack on certain cancers, among which is melanoma – one of the worst. President Jimmy Carter’s melanoma and metastases literally melted away using a combination of check point inhibitors.

Beating cancer these days involves competing strategies between molecularly clever cancer cells fully capable of nimbly evolving to overcome every natural and acquired barrier to its growth by employing natural selection and opposing oncologist’s every attempt to come up with ingenious new drugs and combinations of drugs to stay one step ahead of the cancer cells.

It’s a daunting task and not one any single physician or group of physicians even in the best centers is capable of keeping up with. That’s where artificial intelligence comes in. The same computer algorithms, which beat all comers on Jeopardy, may be harnessed to help physicians stay ahead of the game in cancer. The algorithms in these very smart computers are capable of autonomous learning without writing new software to cover every turn in the road. The result is that some of the largest and best of the cancer treatment facilities in North America, such as the Sloan Kettering Institute in the U.S., now employ AI to help make treatment decisions. AI gobbles up the world’s literature in a flash and because it never forgets and learns from its mistakes from the best of human experts, it has become an indispensable partner in the diagnosis of cancer and its treatment. And the beauty is that the knowledge can be gathered and shared round the world. That’s a huge plus. It’s no longer every oncologist or cancer center on its own, but each linked with the best in the world.

Just imagine the impact of AI on diagnosis. Up to now most diagnostic algorithms were clunky and incapable of learning. Upend that to fast learning machines which learn from every patient encounter and medical expert and weave the expertise together. Its what we’ve needed for a long time.

Most of what we depend on now in medicine is based on what your physician learned, how well she learned it and whether when she needs it, she can remember what she learned. Even then it’s fair to say that most physicians are at least several years out of date for most problems. Textbooks are out of date the day they’re published and most physicians simply can’t begin to keep up with the literature. With AI as a partner working in the background offering hints and suggestions along the way, health care could and should become a lot better.

The thing is though, with the coming of AI, I don’t think I would choose any imaging specialty – formally a lucrative specialty. Why? Because AI can scan millions of CT and MRI scans and the results can be checked and double-checked by many of the best radiologists. The result? Because AI learns quickly from its masters and has the equivalent of several lifetimes of experience from the best radiologists, AI turns out to do a better job of reading CT and MRI scans compared to all but the very best radiologists and even they miss things that AI picks up. That’s the now and future.

In my enthusiasm for AI I would be remiss if I didn’t point out that some of these new ‘miracle’ drugs for cancer might have devastating side effects. Sometimes by unharnessing the immune system to attack the cancer, the immune system attacks the patient’s own heart, lungs, kidneys, pancreas and skin. Some of these attacks have been fatal while others have been turned back with corticosteroids and other drugs. So it’s not all a walk in the park. But spotting those adverse side effects and treating them became much easier with AI because instead of one or two cases in a center, the world’s literature is open with which to compare notes and treatment options with AI at our side.

The potential benefits of AI in health care are not isolated to cancer or radiology but will impact every emergency room, intensive care unit, outpatient clinic and wedded to home video assisted monitoring, should revolutionize home care.

Not a moment too soon for most of us.

-Dr. Bill Brown is a professor of neurology at McMaster University.