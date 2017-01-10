Tie vote halts NOTL townhouse plan

Plans by Solmar Development Corp. for multi-unit housing on Anne Street in the Old Town have again been rejected by Niagara-on-the-Lake councillors.

Staff recommended approval of a 61-unit townhouse development at 128-174 Anne St. at cpuncil’s community and development advisory committee meeting Monday, but the application was turned down on a tie vote.

In 2013, the company applied to build a five-storey, 226-unit apartment building on the site, but council approved a 105-unit building instead.

The following year, Solmar received approval from the Ontario Municipal Board to build a four-storey building with 125 units.

Last October, due to market conditions, the company decided to reduce the density and the type of housing and applied for a townhouse development. There were some concerns at a public meeting to the proposal including suitability of townhouses for the area, visitor parking, increased traffic and landscaping.

“There is no question this is better than a four-storey building,” said Coun. Maria Bau-Coote, but adding, “We want them to build something unique.”

She said the building design is very important so it doesn’t end up looking like something from The Stepford Wives.

Bau-Coote suggested that council not give the go-ahead to the project until the town’s urban design committee has approved the building plans.

Acting chief administrative officer Holly Dowd pointed out that the committee was only dealing with zoning and official plan amendments and a draft plan of the subdivision, not the site plan for the development.

The committee’s recommendation to reject the application goes to council next week for final approval.