Town to consider applying for UNESCO designation

Niagara-on-the-Lake is considering throwing its hat in the ring for a chance to be designated as a world heritage site through UNESCO, but some town councillors are reluctant to do so without having any idea what the potential costs could be for taxpayers.

A local UNESCO committee has been doing research for an application to Parks Canada to be placed on a tentative list – the first step toward being considered for a World Heritage Designation. The town had provided the committee with a budget of $30,000 last year to do the research and complete the application.

On Monday, UNESCO committee member Richard Merritt requested support from the committee-of-the-whole for submission of the application to Parks Canada. The deadline for applications is Jan. 27 and a decision will be made in December on the nomination of Canadian sites for consideration by UNESCO.

Merritt said a UNESCO designation would benefit the town by encouraging visitation by “more worldly tourists” – those who are affluent, better educated and go to other cultural sites in the town. He said they would likely stay longer and spend more money than other tourists.

Another advantage he noted was that a World Heritage Designation would likely also result in increased real estate values in the town.

“It’s time for Niagara-on-the-Lake to climb onto the world stage as a historic cultural landscape of world heritage status,” said Merritt.

The areas included in the draft application for designation are mainly lands owned by government bodies from Queenston Heights along the Niagara River to the Old Town, but there are also some privately-owned properties on the committee’s map.

Coun. Jim Collard said he supports the application in principle, but he wanted to know about future costs and what the role and power of a management board that would be set up by UNESCO would entail.

Merritt suggested that financial support could be sought from various agencies and the committee could also do fundraising.

Collard also questioned whether the town needed an increase in the number of tourists. It is estimated that there are currently 2.5 to 3 million visitors per year.

Coun. Maria Bau-Coote took exception to Merritt’s reference to the term “worldly tourists”.

“Ice-cream tourists are originally what Niagara-on-the-Lake was based on,” she said.

Coun. Betty Disero, a member of the UNESCO committee, said a designation would bring in new tourists who travel to world cultural and heritage sites.

Staff was asked to look into potential costs for the designation process if the town’s application is successful in making Parks Canada’s tentative list.

Council will make a decision Monday on whether to apply to be on the tentative list.