What to do with overwintering plants

Whatever happened to window sills? Those of you lucky enough to have an older home or apartment will still have them and are no doubt putting them to good use.

The trend for modern architecture is to trim down everything to its bare essentials for a clean, uncluttered look — actually trying to save us from ourselves. But where, I ask you, can you put your overwintering plants? Or your doodads?

I have a bookshelf under a south facing window which is great, but not very aesthetic as all the plants have to be crammed into this one spot. Time for more shelving, though I can hear the decorator’s screeching with just the thought. Book shelves and lamps are not high on the decorators’ lists these days.

At this time of year you can’t garden outside and it’s too soon for the plant catalogues. Those are best left till February when we really start to get a little antsy and want to dream. But you could have fun with what you can do indoors (if only you had windowsills).

I clipped off a piece of kale in the fall and stuck it in some water with some flowers. Lo and behold, it began to grow roots and new leaves. So I am going to pot it up and see what happens. Probably nothing, but I will have amused myself.

It is also possible to grow herbs in water, but only perennial herbs as annuals are designed to grow only one season. Apparently the easiest to start are sage, thyme, mint, basil, oregano, stevia and lemon balm. Find a jar with a narrow mouth and fill it with water — tap, not distilled — and let the water evaporate overnight to allow the chlorine to evaporate.

You can’t go into the garden right now and pick a stem, but if you find some relatively fresh herbs in the supermarket, those will work. The best place in the area for fresh herbs I have found is Lococo’s in Niagara Falls. Pick a stem about six inches long and remove the leaves from about four inches from the bottom of the stems. Cut a bit off the bottom of each stem at an angle to allow the stem to absorb moisture. Place the stem or stems in the water with no leaves touching the water, as the rotting leaves will contaminate the container. If the opening of the vase or jar is too wide, use nylon or wire mesh on top and insert the cuttings through the holes to keep the stems upright. If you use a vase which is opaque or dark, even better, as the roots don’t need the light and you will have less algae forming, thus less water changing.

You can also wrap the bottom of the jar with paper to keep the light off the roots. Put the vase and stems in a place with at least six hours of sunlight a day. As the stem produces roots you will start to see growth in the leaves. Woody cuttings, like rosemary, will take longer so be patient.

When a new leaf reaches full size, clip it off to encourage the plant to produce more leaves and branching. The stems should grow for months and I see no reason why you couldn’t plant them in pots in the spring and then later into your garden. Change the water weekly without disturbing the cuttings.

Now to solve the problem of having no place like a windowsill to put this new herb garden. You could hang them all in front of a window. Where are my old macramé holders when I need them? If you are creative, you can probably set up something that looks quite good. If not, there are garden centres which may provide a solution. This will be my homework for the week. I’ll let you know if I find a solution.

If you are venturing outdoors you will notice the blasted cold and how little protection from the snow your plants have received from snow cover – not enough. Lucky you, if you didn’t manage to get your tree out before the dastardly 7 a.m. rule. At least you can cut the branches and place them over your roses and other delicate perennials which do not do well in this kind of weather.

If your tree is gone, ask your neighbours who still have theirs for some of their branches, or get yourself some more mulch and load up the base of your plants. Keep the branches and the mulch on till after risk of frost has passed. If you didn’t manage to dispose of your tree and you don’t need the branches, ask around, you may find some takers.

We did get our tree out by the allotted hour, but not before I noticed that with lots of watering some of the upper branches had started to develop little buds. They were white as there was not enough sufficient sunlight to form chlorophyll in our living room, but they were still soldiering on.

Ain’t nature grand?