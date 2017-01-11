There will be at least one new champion when the 62nd Tribune Boys Basketball Tournament wraps up Saturday night in Welland.

Thanks to Jacob Bray and Reese Radobenko of the Welland Centennial Cougars, who combined for 31 points, nearly outscoring the E.L. Crossley Cyclone, that pre-tournament prediction began a slam-dunk certainty.

Centennial's 49-33 home-court victory in, fittingly, a rematch of last year's B final means the Cougars will need to win out on the championship side of the bracket if they want to end the senior high school tournament in the winners circle.

The first potential road block for the Cougars are the Saint Michael Mustangs, their opponents in a 5 p.m. tipoff at Centennial. The Mustangs bounced the Port Colborne Blue Bears to the consolation quarter-finals with a 58-41 victory on Day 1 of the four-day, 16-team tournament.

Last year's overall champions, the A.N. Myer Marauders defeated the Lakeshore Catholic Gators 64-41 in qualifying-round action Wednesday.

A berth in the semifinal round is on the line when the Marauders return to the court Thursday. They will play a Governor Simcoe Redcoats team that tipped off the tournament with a 65-32 victory over the Jean Vanier Lynx.

The Myer-Simcoe game gets underway 6:30 p.m. at Notre Dame.

Also advancing to the championship quarter-finals are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Irish, whose quest for a fourth straight title was thwarted by Myer in the 2016 final, defeated the Ridgeway-Crystal Beach Blue Devils 63-27 in their opening game at Ontario's oldest high school tournament.

Notre Dame's second-round game, and first elimination game, will be against the Denis Morris Reds, 58-45 victors over the Westlane Spartans in one of eight qualifiers played Wednesday at three high schools in Welland.

The Denis Morris-Notre Dame quarter-final, the marquee matchup on the tournament's Day 2 schedule, tips off at 8 p.m. at Notre Dame.

Thursday's other championship quarter-finals pits the Niagara Christian Navigators against the Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs, 3:30 p.m. at Notre Dame. The Navigators found their way around the Thorold Golden Eagles, by a score of 44-38; while Churchill topped the Holy Cross Raiders 58-38.

Quarter-final matchups on the consolation side are Lakeshore-Vanier, 12:15 p.m. at Vanier; Crossley-Port High, 2:15 p.m., also at Vanier; Holy Cross-Thorold, 3:30 p.m. at Centennial; and Ridgeway-Westlane, 5 p.m. at Notre Dame.

