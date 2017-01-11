Who were the top individuals and teams in sports last year?

How about of all time?

Recent, and not so recent, sports will be highlighted in April, when the Welland Sports Promotion Committee host its annual awards night, and again in May, when lifetime achievement is recognized by induction into the Welland Sports Wall of Fame.

Nominations for both prestigious honours close Friday, Jan. 27. Forms for the 2016 awards are available online at https://www.welland.ca/Leisure/pdf/2016-sports-nomination.pdf and can also be picked up at the Welland Community Wellness Complex, 145 Lincoln St.

Depending on the number of submissions received by the deadline, awards in seven categories for individuals and four for teams will be presented by the committee at its banquet Friday, April 8, at Casa Dante.

Nominations are sought for female and male athlete of the year, female and male masters athletes, 55 and older; as well as for the outstanding coach and top sports volunteer of 2016.

A grassroots coaching award, which is also voted on based on nominations from the community, recognizes lifetime achievement. The Gord Sykes Memorial Award is the only category in which a nominee’s accomplishments aren’t limited to the past year.

Submissions for the executive of the year award are limited to members of a sports organization’s board of directors or executive.

Team categories are junior, 16 and younger; senior, 17 and older; junior high school and senior high school.

While the Class of 2016 won’t officially go up on the Welland Sports Wall of Fame until an induction ceremony Sunday, May 7, at Seaway Mall, the list is usually announced at the sport awards banquet.

With two holdovers from previous years awaiting additional background information and with eight people inquiring about forms last month, this could be among the largest induction classes in years.

“We are expecting to have several nominations to consider this year,” said Gary Talosi, chairman of the six-member selection committee.

Since the sports shrine’s inception in 1994, no more than 10 plaques have been added to the wall at any one time, but that may change this year.

“If we have enough quality nominations this year, the committee might consider disregarding the stated maximum number of inductees per year of 10 because of the 150th anniversary of Confederation,” Talosi said.

However, the all-volunteer committee never heads into the selection process hoping to hit a specific target, either in terms of individuals or teams to be added to the wall.

“The number of inductees will always be driven by the quality of the nominations, rather than a need to have a certain number of inductees,” he said.

Teams can be put up for induction, as can individuals who can be nominated in the athlete or builder category.

One-time Eastdale Secondary School wrestling standouts Michael Taylor and younger brother Brian, posthumously, lifelong motorcycling enthusiast John Clare and hockey trainer Gary Reeves were added to the wall last year. A Sacred Heart midget boys team that captured an Ontario church league basketball championship in 1963-64 was inducted in the team category.

To be considered for induction, submissions need to include a summary of the nominee’s accomplishment and be accompanied by supporting documentation, such as newspaper clippings.

People are encouraged to submit photocopies of supporting material as nominations will not be returned.

Wall of Fame nomination forms can be picked up at the arts and culture office at the Welland Community Wellness Complex or by e-mailing Talosi at gtalosi@lifestylewealth.ca.

BFranke@postmedia.com