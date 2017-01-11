There weren’t any losers when the Jean Vanier Lynx tipped off the 62nd Tribune Boys Basketball Tournament on their home court against the Governor Simcoe Redcoats.

Both teams left the court after Wednesday’s matchup in Welland satisified they achieved most of their objectives on opening day of the 16-team, four-day tournament.

Governor Simcoe wanted to advance on the championship side of the bracket, and did so with a 65-32 victory, while Vanier, a “work in progress,” wanted to progress a little more.

“We’re obviously not one of the top seeds, so the consolation side was almost inevitable for us,” Lynx head coach Eric Labonte said.

With only one player with any experience at the club level and limited to one practice a week, the Lynx have been using league and tournament games as a “learning process.”

“A lot of these kids have never played ball outside of high school,” Labonte said. “Our goal is to try to stay focused and try to get better every time we play.”

A loss that bounced Vanier to the B side of the bracket dropped the team’s record to 5-7 overall.

Simcoe, which won five championships in seven years beginning in 1998, last advanced to the final night of the mid-season showcase in 2010, when it lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Assistant coach Dom Nero, who was filling in for head coach Sean Feor, said a “good balance” of youth and experience could be a big plus for the Redcoats going forward at this week’s tournament in Welland.

“I’m a Welland boy, so playing Saturday night at Notre Dame is what this tournament is all about,” Nero, who formerly coached football at Welland Centennial, said.

“I think we’re good enough to get there if we play up to our potential.”

Rahim Bardi, with 20 points; Josh Applin and Alex Cochrane, 10 apiece; scored in double digits for Simcoe.

Yannik Hurtubise, eight; and Hansley Leclair, six; were top scorers for the Lynx.

Simcoe plays the defending champion A.N. Myer Marauders today at 6:30 p.m. at Notre Dame, while Vanier hosts the Lakeshore Catholic Gators in a 12:45 p.m. buyout game.

BFranke@postmedia.com