After taking care of one defending champion at the 62nd Tribune Boys Basketball Tournament, the Welland Centennial Cougars are setting their sights on the other one.

A 51-36, home-court victory over the Saint Michael Mustangs moved the Cougars into Friday night's semifinals at Niagara College, where they will have the defending champion A.N. Myer Marauders in their crosshairs. Tipoff at the Athletic Centre is set for 6:30.

Myer defeated the Governor Simcoe Redcoats 72-53 to advance to the final four on the A side of the bracket at the four-day, 16-team tournament in Welland.

Also on contention for the overall title at the senior high school showcase are the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 81-20 victors over the Westlane Spartans in second-round action Thursday, and the Sir Winston Churchill Bulldogs, who defeated the Niagara Collegiate Navigators in their quarter-final matchup.

Centennial versus Myer, tipping off at 6:30 p.m.; and Churchill-Notre Dame, 8 p.m.; wraps up a quadrupleheader at the college.

Consolation semifinal-round action gets underway at 3:30 p.m. with the E.L. Crossley Cyclone playing the Lakeshore Catholic Gators. At 5 p.m., it will be the Denis Morris Reds facing the Thorold Golden Eagles.

Crossley defeated the Port Colborne Blue Bears 81-37, while Lakeshore dispatched the Jean Vanier Lynx to the sidelines with a 55-38 victory.

Results from the other consolation quarter-finals were Denis Morris 74, Ridgeway-Crystal Beach Blue Devils 74; and Thorold over the Holy Cross Raiders 59-41.

Centennial ended its reign as consolation champion with a 49-33 defeat of Crossley in Wednesday's qualifying round.

Only teams that lose their opening games are eligible for the consolation championship.